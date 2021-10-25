With the change of season, there are many annual events being hosted at the Owatonna Arts Center.
The beautiful golds, oranges and reds of the autumn leaves will soon be a memory. The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Owatonna invite you to see their 155 plus quilted pieces. These, like the autumn leaves, will soon be another memory. The show “Timeless Quilts “ closes on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Come and view all the spectacular colors.
Each day we learn more about the supply chain and it is suggested to buy those Christmas gifts early. “Pastimes” is the perfect venue to do just that. Local artists and craft people will have many creative and beautiful handmade pieces on the shelves to purchase.
The creations include pottery, handwoven scarfs, beaded jewelry, turned wooden bowls, baskets, painted jean jackets, paintings and more. You will be supporting artists. Our soup and bread café will have homemade selections of soup for you to enjoy; the bistro tables will be scattered throughout the building to enable everyone to be socially distant.
Pastimes is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Holiday season is the time for gatherings of friends and family. The annual wine tasting is Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30-9 p.m. It is a great time to sample a variety of white and reds for your holiday party.
To complete our party, there will be cheeses and appetizes to sample. Tickets are available at Cashwise, Kottke’s and the Arts Center or buy them at the door. Join us and launch your holiday season off to an excellent start.