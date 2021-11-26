‘Tis the season for holiday decorating and gift-giving.
This shopping guide is your key to all things merry and local. Whether you’re searching for that final gift or decking the halls of your home, we’ve got you covered.
Remember to buy local this holiday season. Support your community and all of the small businesses that make it so wonderful. So, regardless of whether you seek something to gift your cousin who just started (remote) college, your world-traveling dad (who is stuck at home), or your child’s teacher, here is a guide to finding gifts throughout Southern Minnesota.
FARIBAULT
Finally A Gift Store - unique clothing for women, self-care, humorous and snarky, gifts for baby, dog lovers, and more; (18 NE Second Street, Faribault; 507-334-0433 call or look online for hours);
Maurices - offers a wide selection of women’s jeans, tops, dresses, and shoes in sizes 2-24;(Faribo West Mall 507-334-2547 call or look online for hours);
Faribault Woolen Mill - produces and sells wool blankets and other woolen products; cotton, acrylic and wool bed blankets, pillows, mattresses, pads, and baby blankets, and wool, ingeo and blend throws; (1500 NW 2nd Avenue, Faribault 507-412-5534 call or look online for hours);
KENYON
“Don’t miss Christmas in Kenyon; Saturday, Dec. 4. This is a one-day event with sales, and other events related to the holiday season” — City Administrator Mark R. Vahlsing
Tatge Jewelry - gorgeous earrings, rings, and necklaces for any special occasion; stop in for the personal attention and service you need; (625 2nd Street, Kenyon; 507-789-6522 call or look online for hours);
D&S Banner Sign and Print - printing of all kinds, including signs, banners, posters, invitations, clothing, promotional items and so forth; also a graphic designer in house to help people develop their own logos, etc. (113 Forest St., Kenyon; 507-789-4611 call or look online for hours);
Mary’s Rustic Rose Floral - we are open and we offer hands-free-delivery and curbside pick-up; (524 2nd Street, Kenyon; 507-789-5700 call or look online for hours);
LE SUEUR
Wise Furniture Company - appliances, TVs, floor coverings, mattresses and more; also offers home delivery, installation and appliance service; (106 Ferry St., Le Sueur; 507-665-2238 call or look online for hours);
Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe - a mix of world class cheeses and specialty foods; stand at the spotless, gleaming counter and purchase a delicious slice of warm pizza, fresh from the brick oven; (719 N. Main St., Le Sueur; 507-665-6000 call or look online for hours);
The 207 Curiosities - vintage sci-fi, aliens, cryptids, oddities, unique collectibles and much more; if it’s weird or one-of-a-kind, it’s at The 207; (207 S Main St, Le Sueur, MN 56058; 763-39-9539 call or look online for hours);
MANKATO
Ragstock - one of America’s longest-running retailers of vintage and recycled clothing; also carries affordable new clothing and accessories online; (1850 Adams St. #126, River Hills Mall, Mankato; 507-625-3315 call or look online for hours);
Vivian Rose Boutique - not just about the clothes; also about helping women feel amazing and celebrating personal style; (112 S. Riverfront Dr # 132, Mankato Union Depot Mankato; 507-469-5222 call or look online for hours);
Spencers - offering unique products for the lifestyle of 18-24-year-old guests, who are high energy, technologically savvy, edgy, demanding, independent and always inspired by humor; (1850 Adams St., Suite 122, Mankato, River Hills Mall; 800-762-0419 call or look online for hours);
Buckle - medium to better–priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion–conscious young men and women; (1850 Adams St., Suite 314, Mankato, River Hills Mall; 507-345-1467 call or look online for hours);
Michaels - great gifts with lots of style; (1901 Madison Ave, Suite 500, Mankato Heights Plaza; 507-386-0333 call or look online for hours);
Mankato Vintage Market - large selection of vintage furniture, hand-crafted items and antiques; also seasonal decor, hand-made signs, jewelry, fusion mineral paint, hand-made soaps; (1630 North Riverfront Drive, Mankato; 612-756-0796 call or look online for hours);
NEW ULM
“On Dec. 9, we’ll host Shop New Ulm for the Holidays, with a special emphasis on New Ulm’s unique charm and tradition. It’s the final shopping days before Christmas and time to pull out all the stops! It’s important to support our local businesses so that they will be here for our shopping needs for years to come. You never know what treasure you’ll discover while shopping in New Ulm!” — Jenny Eckstein, VP of Business Affairs, New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce
Inspired - find a host of displays with seasonal and home décor, including clocks, lamps, picture frames, linens; also see a variety of kitchen products, including gadgets, aprons and cookbooks; (119 N.Minnesota St., New Ulm; 507-233-4350 call or look online for hours);
Bailey Creek Boutique - offers women’s clothing for any age, any size; (103 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; 507-354-9998 call or look online for hours);
Gallery 512 - a women’s clothing and lifestyle boutique; offering a curated collection of clothing, accessories and lifestyle items for the everyday woman; (20 N. Minnesota Street, New Ulm; 507-354-5120 call or look online for hours);
A to Zinnia Floral & Gift - the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by service that is friendly and prompt; (15 S. Broadway, New Ulm; 507-359-9900 call or look online for hours);
Guten Tag Haus - German imports & gifts galore; (127 North Minnesota St., New Ulm; 507-233-4287 call or look online for hours);
Patterson Jewelry - specializing in fine diamonds, colored gems, pearls and precious metals; (117 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; 507-354-2613 call or look online for hours);
NEW PRAGUE
Cedar & Sage Boutique - small family owned boutique offering a variety of unique farm-house decor, clothing, and gifts for every occasion; (123 Main Street E., New Prague; 952-209-4490 call or look online for hours);
Downtown Sound Music - provides lessons, products and services to southern Minnesota’s music industry; (104 Main St. E., New Prague; 952-758-5166 call or look online for hours);
Bella Vida Candles - home-made soy candles and much more; (707 Main St. E., New Prague; 952-210-3745 call or look online for hours);
NORTHFIELD
Monarch Gift Shop - passionate about helping their customers find gifts and products that feel inspiring and help to create a beautiful mind, body, spirit, and home; (405 Division St. S., Northfield; 507-663-7720 call or look online for hours);
The Rare Pair - stylish and fashion-forward items that are always a hit with every age group; whether 9 or 99, male or female, we have shoes, clothing, & accessories that are made just for your style; (401 Division St., Northfield; 507-645-4257 call or look online for hours);
Mainstream Boutique - offering unique clothing & accessories for women of all ages; personalized stylists help put your best look together; (506 Division St. S., Northfield; 507-366-6786 call or look online for hours);
MakeShift Accessories - forging art and accessories using industrial and cultural artifacts; century-old harness leather, antique bronze machinery, copper wire, and the like; each reclaimed material has a history and a story to tell as it is re-forged into the finished work; (418 Division St. S., Northfield; 612-353-8862 call or look online for hours);
Northfield Yarn - a broad range of yarns, along with a good selection of tools, notions, and patterns; (314 Division St., Northfield; 507-645-1330 call or look online for hours);
Games N’ Geek & Virtual Reality - buy, sell, and trade all things geeky and fun; offers a safe, clean, place to hang out with friends and play fun games; (302 Division St. S., Northfield; 507-213-7832 call or look online for hours);
OWATONNA
“With the holiday season around the corner, it’s more important than ever to keep our small, local businesses top of mind when tackling your shopping lists. You’ll always find something unique in the small shops around town; things that you’d never find in a big box store; not to mention the great face-to-face customer service” — Karen Pehrson, Director of Tourism; Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce
Central Park Framing & Finds - choose between hundreds of different frame styles at the shop; they’ll frame your item with care; (110 West Broadway St., Owatonna; 507-451-3460 call or look online for hours);
Sterling Home - if looking for just the right gift, adding a new decorative accent, or wanting to update your wardrobe, Sterling Home can help; visit for trendy fashion and accessories, one-of-a-kind gifts, and more; (324 Cedar, Owatonna; 507-214-2002 call or look online for hours);
Urban Loft - make your space beautiful; selling antiques, home décor, accessories and clothing; (303 North Cedar Ave, Owatonna; 507-382-5486 call or look online for hours);
Country Goods - lots of beautiful, hand-made goods for your home and garden; (4515 NW 22nd Ave, Owatonna; 507-451-5661 call or look online for hours);
Hidden Rose Boutique - offers women’s clothing from small to plus sizes; also carry shoes, jewelry, and fashionable accessories; (142 Bridge St. W., Owatonna; 507-456-6866 call or look online for hours);
Klecker’s Kreations - aside from flower arrangement services, find a full line of sophisticated men’s suits and tuxedos, available for rent, and to purchase; (302 North Cedar Ave, Owatonna; 507-475-4556 call or look online for hours);
RED WING
Uffda Shop - fine Scandinavian gifts for all occasions; (202 Bush St., Red Wing; 800-488-3332 call or look online for hours);
4 Season Sport Shop - provides a huge inventory of top quality products and expert advice from people who love the outdoors; whatever your hunting desires are, we carry what you need; (2301 Old W. Main St., Red Wing; 651-388-4334 call or look online for hours);
Vestiges, Ltd - well known women’s boutique that offers customers unique and timeless fashion pieces; (406 Main Street, Red Wing; St. James Hotel; 651-385-0548 call or look online for hours);
Go Brazen - sassy and saucy, figure-flattering apparel and accessories; this clothing and these accessories will put flounce in your bounce, sashay in your sway, and a devilish gleam in your eyes; (1529 Old W. Main St., Red Wing; 651-764-2561; call or look online for hours);
Thunder Clan Trading Post - collection of hand-crafted Native American pieces; find that one-of-a-kind item to light up your working or living space; (312 Bush St., Red Wing; 651-385-0515 call or look online for hours);
Wanshura Jewelers - an assortment of fine jewelry, diamonds, precious & semi-precious colored stones, custom design, semi mounts, repairs & appraisals; (409 West Third St., Red Wing; 651-388-3289 call or look online for hours);
ROCHESTER
Ashley’s Hallmark Shop - gift and card shop has something to help you celebrate any special occasion, holiday or just an ordinary day; (2950 41St St. NW; Rochester; 507-252-5000 call or look online for hours);
Scheels - offers apparel, shoes and gear for sports and outdoor recreation, plus merchandise with team logos; (1220 12th St. SW, Rochester, Apache Mall; 507-281-2444 call or look online for hours);
Poppi Italian Leather - in addition to leather goods, also added is apparel; along with Murano glassware and jewelry; (111 Broadway Ave S., Rochester; Galleria At University Square; 507-282-3088 call or look online for hours);
Kirkland’s - wide assortment of home-decor items & gifts, including pillows, art & bedding; (2232 3rd Ave SE, Rochester; 507-322-6606 call or look online for hours);
Best Buy - large array of brand-name electronics, computers, appliances and more; (4050 Hwy. 52 N., Rochester; 507-281-5855 call or look online for hours);
Tangerine At Wild Flowers - gifts that are fun, unique, whimsical, and trendy; carries everything from baby and kitchen gifts to cards, napkins and socks; find gifts that suite any age, party or budget; (110 1st Ave SW, Rochester; 507-252-8119 call or look online for hours);
ST. PETER
“Shopping downtown Saint Peter makes for great strolling in our Norman Rockwell-esque holiday scene. Our merchants tell us the holiday season is the most important time of the year, to generate dollars that pay for overhead, throughout the entire annual business cycle. All of our merchants challenge themselves to offer unique items that can’t be found anywhere else, because it adds to the fun of shoppers discovering and showing one another the surprises they are finding on the shelves” — Ed Lee, Director, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce/Tourism Bureau
Generations Boutique - women’s clothing boutique that offers sizing small-3X, accessories and jewelry; (326 South Minnesota Avenue, Saint Peter; 507-200-2400 call or look online for hours);
Nutter Clothing Company - takes great pride in providing quality customer service to all, while maintaining the small-town friendliness; (320 S. Minnesota Ave, Saint Peter; 507-931-4340 call or look online for hours);
Contents - wander amidst a fabulous signature collection of accents for the home; books & cards, candies, frames, candles, gourmet foods, jewelry, bath & body items; (304 South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter; 507-934-8616 call or look online for hours);
Cooks & Company - find something to satisfy your appetite; cooking should be comfortable & fulfilling; happy meals begin at home; (316 South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter; 507-934-1172 call or look online for hours);
Swedish Kontur - whether just looking around or on a mission for the best gift, we’re always happy to help you find the right fit; (310 South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter; 507-931-1198 call or look online for hours);
Her Happy Place - a uniquely positive shopping experience; feel confident in the right clothes; have the freedom to be creative; the newest clothes for women in sizes extra small to 3XL; (217 S. Minnesota Av St. Peter; 507-931-0008 call or look online for hours)
Olita - genuine Italian leather goods as well as other fun and unique gifts for everyone in your family; family-owned business (400 S. Third St., St. Peter; olitagandg@gmail.com email or look online for hours)
WASECA
Past & Present Antiques & Gifts - an old service station with a new life; 5,000 square feet of creative displays; antiques, furniture, silk florals, jewelry, garden décor, linens, candles and greeting cards; (1101 N. State St., Waseca; 507-835-4000 call or look online for hours);
Pearl Button Primitives - offering an eclectic mix of finds and other needful things; be it a gift for yourself or someone else, you will find an ever-changing fresh mix of vintage, repurposed, boutique items; (206 N. State Street Waseca; 507-461-1648 call or look online for hours);
Bomgaars 81 - high-quality merchandise, first-rate service, and competitive pricing on products chosen for reliability and value; (1300 N. State St. Waseca; 507-833-1167 call or look online for hours);
Elegant Creations - hundreds of options for projects of any size; whether seeking a natural stone or quartz, it’s all here; (1371 S. State St., Waseca; 507-835-7129 call or look online for hours);
Waseca Music Company - a large selection of band instruments, plus competitive rates on rentals, repairs, and sales; (111 S. State St., Waseca; 507-835-2980 call or look online for hours).