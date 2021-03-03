Hello readers and welcome to the Southern Minn Scene page.
On this weekly page — to be featured in the Owatonna People's Press, Faribault Daily News, Northfield News, Waseca County News, St. Peter Herald, Le Sueur County News and Kenyon Leader — you'll find articles and columns, plus a calendar of events, featuring arts and entertainment activities from across our newspaper communities and the larger southern Minnesota region.
We'll aim to feature large concerts, smaller live music events, arts shows and galleries, book shows, festivals, attractions and other activities that you can mark in your own calendars and attend in the days ahead. We'll also have an editor's choice article each week, which will feature a particular event (or multiple), providing more detail about what's on offer.
The southern Minnesota arts and entertainment scene has been thriving for years. Whether it's nonprofit arts centers and theaters putting on shows, high school and college students putting together individual projects, or entire communities hosting big events, southern Minnesota residents want to see art and want to be entertained. Even during a pandemic that has shut down just about everything in 2020 and now into 2021, those who produce arts and culture have found ways to keep doing just that.
We hope our Scene page will be a place where you can read about some of the creative and thought-provoking work being done in our communities. We also hope it's a place where you can find something to do this weekend.
You can also find this and more Scene content at our website: SouthernMinnScene.com. There, we have a calendar of events using the platform Evvnt. If you have a southern Minnesota arts and entertainment event, feel encouraged to hit the 'Promote Your Event' button on the Scene site's front page and get started. You'll have to make an account on your first time, but after that, you can use your same information to plug in future events, which will be filtered into the calendar, as long as it's in our southern Minnesota readership area.
Coming soon, you'll also be able to sign up for weekly emailed newsletters with all the latest from the Southern Minn Scene.