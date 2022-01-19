Chilly, gray February nights bookending Valentine’s Day were made for dining.
Couples eager to ignite or rekindle their love lights may find a warm, satisfying meal—prepared by someone else—to be just the spark needed.
Fortunately, diners throughout southern Minnesota have a plethora of options, even though the pandemic has shuttered some restaurants and reduced hours at others.
Sixty-something Mankatoans Curt and Paula Traphagen-Bossert favor Olives by Massad’s for a special night out.
“It’s my favorite place,” said Paula, who married Curt 38 years ago. “I love their Mediterranean cuisine—like the appetizer platter with hummus, baba ganoush and pocket bread, or their chicken schwarmas.
“And they always make you feel like you’re their guest, like you’re on a special date.”
Another recommendation? “They have good specialty cocktails,” said Paula. “I love their chocolate martinis.”
A New Richland couple — Jim and Paula Hansen — are in their late 70s. After over 57 years of marriage, Paula Hansen says frequent dinners out help keep their relationship fresh.
“When we go to Torey’s [in Owatonna], I like the smaller steak or pasta dishes, while Jim gets salmon or another fish dish,” she said.
For a slightly more informal atmosphere, the Hansens slip into Plaza Moreno, where they’re met with chips and salsa — and Paula says a frozen margarita is always a great idea.
“They have great margaritas,” she said.
Montgomery newlyweds Sean and MacKenzie Benz, still in their 20s, make Friday night dates a habit, no matter the month.
“We were inspired by my maternal grandparents who still go out every Friday to do something special together,” said Sean.
Married for just over a year, the couple has enjoyed Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club in Webster, where MacKenzie indulges her taste for German fare like red cabbage, meatballs and sauerkraut; Sean recommends the king crab legs.
Closer to home, they sometimes pick up pizzas from Montgomery’s Pizzeria 201 for an in-home treat.
“Their pizzas are always delicious,” said Sean, “and they have a Cajun penne pasta that’s just incredible.”
What are you waiting for? Grab your favorite partner and make dinner a date.
Basilleo’s Pizza, 108 Fourth St. NW, Faribault. 507-332-6701; basilleospizza.com. Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m. Locally owned and operated restaurant since 1960, offering pizza, salads, sandwiches and pasta (including fettuccine Alfredo, cannelloni, lasagna and manicotti); known for its homemade sauce, made-from-scratch dough and hand-cut vegetables; serving wine by the glass or bottle, plus craft and domestic beer. Gluten-free pizza crusts, noodles and ravioli also available.
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, 1179 East Pearl St., Kasota. 507-931-0089; chankaskawines.com. Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m. Full array of wines, spirits, North Forest Kreme liqueurs, signature cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages; menu includes hearty appetizers (think spinach artichoke dip, charcuterie board and crab cakes), unique pizzas with house-made sauce and desserts.
Ettlin’s Ranchero Supper Club, 4452 40th St. West, Webster. 952-652-2700; rancherosupperclub.com. Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Midweek feature combo of chicken, ribs and shrimp; Friday night fish fry; weekend prime rib special. Authentic Swiss/German-inspired fare, plus extensive appetizer and entree menu. Don’t miss the ice cream cocktails and desserts.
Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails, 632 Second St., Kenyon. 507-623-1173; laceyskc.com. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Long list of appetizers including sweet potato tots, French fries seasoned with salt and vinegar or truffle salt and firecracker shrimp; menu encompass salads (gyro salad, classic wedge, tandoori chicken), sandwiches (Baja fish tacos, chicken cordon bleu sandwich, loose meat Taverns), pasta, meat entrees (steak, pork loin medallions, salmon) and kids/senior options.
Olives by Massad’s, 20 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato. 507-386-1001; olivesmankato.com. Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chef John Massad turns out appetizers like “steakhouse style” thick-cut onion rings with chipotle mayo, edamame, grilled jumbo pesto shrimp and Mediterranean Mezza (hummus, tabbouleh, marinated olives, baba ghanoush, feta and pocket bread); signature salads; entrees like Black Angus burger, chicken schwarma or falafel wraps, wood-fired pizzas, chicken parmesan, BBQ ribs, steaks and more. Tantalizing dessert options and craft cocktails.
Pizzeria 201, 201 First St. South, Montgomery. 507-364-5000; pizzeria201.com. Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup/takeout/catering only at present. Specialize in take and bake meal packages; appetizers such as focaccia and olive oil or hot pepperoncini dip, wings and meatball platter; hot sandwiches (Italian beef, hot sago, meatball sub or pulled pork); salads and soups; pasta, Stromboli and calzones; and numerous varieties of wood-fired pizzas. Desserts include sweet pizzas (cinnamon, dessert fruit or PB & J), cheesecake, Italian gelato and sorbet and weekly specials.
Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, 160 26th St. NE, Owatonna. 507-413-0819; plazamorena.com. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Authentic Mexican cuisine, including appetizers (Mexican sampler, flaming cheese, chicken flautitas and more); dinners (chicken, seafood, beef or combo); enchiladas; fajitas; burritos; tamales; tostadas; chimichangas; salads; and desserts. Variety of margaritas, daiquiris, beer and mixed drinks.
Tanzenwald Brewing Company, 103 Water St. North, Northfield. 507-366-BEER (2337); tanzenwald.com. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m. Weekday (3 to 5 p.m.) and all-day Sunday happy hour; beer including IPAs, pale ales, pilsners, barrel-aged and sours; Wisconsin-style cheese curds, cheesy fried pickles, pretzel bites, cabbage pancakes; Caesar and Tanzenwald salads; Kramaarczuk’s hot dogs, Polish sausage and bratwurst; smoked pork chops; variety of hot sandwiches; rotating daily specials.
Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. 507-455-9260; toreys.net. Weekday lunch hours 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Weekday happy hour, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Appetizers (flatbread pizza, vegetable egg rolls, wings); salads (honey dijon or raspberry chicken, buffalo, classic Caesar); pasta (Thai peanut, marinara, Alfredo); steak, fish and pork entrees. Advertising the largest alcohol selection in southern Minnesota.