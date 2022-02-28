From good vibes to great music, the 1970s were all about artistic expression and cultural shifts, especially in fashion. We can easily see the parallels between our current economic climate and the hardships of the 1970s in the anti-war movement, fight for equality among marginalized people, crusade to protect the environment, shortages of resources, and economic recession.
While it would be easy to look back at this tumultuous time in a negative scope, it is often said that the 70s were the best time in history to be a teenager. As an employee in a southern Minnesota boutique, I regularly get to hear customers reminisce on carefree times with booming pop culture, music festivals, 8-track tapes, and Farah Fawcett hair.
Regular people who took matters into their own hands were able to make the decade a great one. As we struggle today to end a pandemic and get back to normal life, whatever that may look like, we need a shock factor to break us out of what is beginning to feel like an eternal funk.
The new trend of dopamine dressing could not have surfaced at a more opportune time. Dopamine is one of your brain’s “feel good” hormones that supplies a feeling of pleasure.
We are able to produce dopamine naturally through proper sleep, regular exercise, listening to music, meditation and a good diet. New research has found that the clothing we choose to wear can boost our brains’ dopamine levels through use of color, texture, and shape. Current trends in dopamine dressing are backed by the idea that color can influence your mood.
Wearing bold colors such as fuchsia, lavender, and emerald from head to toe are believed to bring you more happiness. Color blocking bold textures and colors have a similar effect. We hold the power to dress for the day we want to have.
Traditionally, we see fashion cycles repeat every 30 years, but those cycles have been moving much faster these days. In the 1990s and early 2000s we saw a resurgence of 60s and 70s fashion in the form of Y2K style. These trends brought back the bell bottom jeans, tube tops, embroidery, and bold patterns.
Today we are seeing the bold styles of the 1970s make yet another comeback with a modern interpretation. In 2022, we are setting aside the skinny jeans as this year will be all about flare pants and wide leg trousers. There are endless styles to choose from, so as always, it is important to find the style that flatters your body and makes you feel your best.
Some iconic 70s styles to add to your collection include anything and everything fringe, statement collars, sweater vests, overalls, and denim dresses. It is said in fashion that nothing is truly new anymore, but simply a variation of past styles.
A great starting point to jumping on a new trend is to try bold new accessories. With sunshine filled summer days on the horizon, new sunglasses could dramatically update your look.
Whether you prefer neutrals or bold colors, an oversized pair of tinted sunglasses will keep your style chic and on trend. Silk scarves with bold patterns will also help you transition your style.
Scarves can be tied on purses to just add a touch of color or can elevate an outfit when worn as a neck scarf, headpiece, or even tied into a blouse. Finish off your look with platform shoes, and bold jewelry made from acrylic and natural materials.
As fashion is cyclical, we often hear people say that they shouldn’t wear clothing that they wore the first time they were in style. Harnessing the carefree spirit of the 70s, it is refreshing to watch this rhetoric fade into the past. Working in a boutique, I have had the opportunity to learn from many women who were my age in 1970. It has been exciting watch these women lead the charge on these resurfacing trends.
If a trend you once loved is back in fashion, and still flatters your body, why not give it another try? For many women, revisiting styles they once loved wearing has sparked a long-lost passion for fashion and style. It can also regenerate a feeling of youthfulness and of course get the nostalgia flowing!