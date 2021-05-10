Greetings from the Northfield Arts Guild where we are enjoying the light of longer days and the warmth of a truly connected community.
We are looking forward to gathering together more in the days ahead and promoting and participating in what we love — the arts. Art brings people together physically — in the community, at galleries, in classrooms, and performance spaces — and culturally — through its capacity to tell the shared story of our extended community and form connections that highlight our similarities and transcend our differences. Thank you for connecting with the Guild and with each other to lift the arts throughout the region.
With that very idea in mind, we invite you to take the time before May 15 to visit the Northfield Arts Guild galleries for the exhibition entitled "I Know I’m Home When…," a celebration and acknowledgement of the community that we call home. Later this month, support our local honors art students in the gallery exhibition entitled "Uncover the Beauty," on display from May 19-June 5.
Tune in to a Live from the Guild Theater virtual concert on May 21 at 8:30 p.m. to see and hear Andy Flory in an intimate music experience you can enjoy anywhere and with anyone. Your support has yielded over 1000 views for each of these streaming events and we are grateful to the wider community for this connection and engagement. Check the Guild’s Facebook page for this event.
Open Art continues with an online presence on May 22 at 10 a.m. via zoom. Connect with friends and family members to create community around three unique projects you can make at home. Find this opportunity in the Guild@Home section of our website. Many in-person and online arts education classes are available this summer and are now listed on our website as well.
Our virtual Spring Dance Concert on May 23 will feature our dancers filmed in person but made available through streaming technology for the wider community. Join us on the Guild’s YouTube channel on May 23 at 2 p.m. for this celebration of dance.
Young People’s Theater Workshop will meet in person this summer with student-driven performances at the end of each session. Check our website for registration information to enjoy this long-standing and popular program. In addition, our annual summer theater offering, The Lion in Winter, will be performed in Northfield’s Central Park in late July. Gather with us and celebrate a return to live theater at these in-person events. Tickets are now on sale at the Guild shop and on the website.
Our recent virtual fundraiser, You Make Our Light Shine, included an amazing celebration of talent, entertainment, and a shared commitment to the arts. We are amazed by our engaged community who offered time, creativity, and financial resources to make this celebration more than we could have imagined. You can view the event on the Guild’s website. We welcome your connection and are grateful for your gifts. You do, indeed, make our light shine.
Art brings people together. Art starts a conversation. Art reflects a community’s values. Art creates a sense of belonging.
Our doors are open for all from Wednesday-Saturday with additional days to be added soon. Check our website and join us on social media to create community both virtually and now in-person as well. We can’t wait to see you!