“Now is the winter of our discontent…” I’m guessing we can all relate to these words right about now. The character of Richard delivers this line in Act One of Shakespeare’s Richard III and we use these words often for times such as these.
It’s been a long, cold winter made worse by endless days, months, and now years spent living through a worldwide pandemic. However, Richard speaks them as a preamble to the next line of the soliloquy when he adds “…made glorious summer by this sun of York”.
The sun Richard referred to was actually his brother Edward and things get complicated from there, but we’ll take some liberties here as we look toward or own “sun”. This winter of discontent is sure to be over soon made glorious by the light of the sun and the light of optimism, more in-person connections, and good health…even now we can see a light in our winter of discontent.
Isn’t live theater great? Theater reminds us there is good all around. Theater allows us to interpret meaning and see new perspectives. Theater shines a light in the darkness. It brings people together, is stress relieving, and can add levity and meaning to any day. Theater is a shared activity that helps to promote social discourse and social change. Theater shares stories that illuminate who we are as people. Live theater provides human connection.
As we now hopefully enter our own “days made glorious by the sun of York”, take some time to add a theater experience or two to your schedule. You’ll be glad you did! If you’ve never been, now’s your time. If you are a regular patron and have missed live performance during the pandemic, live theater is back, it’s energized, and it’s ready for you as audience members, patrons, and friends.
The Northfield Arts Guild invites you to share and connect with the storytelling of live theater on our stages in the weeks and months ahead. Our musical, Bright Star opened this past week and shares a profound and true story with audience members. Directed by Mishia Burns Edwards, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s.
This show blends gorgeous music, beautiful harmony, and rich storytelling to engage audience members for six more performances before closing night. Call the Guild box office today at 507-645-8877 to secure your tickets for remaining performances, March 11-13, and March 18-20. The Guild Theater is located at 411 Third Street West, Northfield.
Then get ready for Native Gardens, opening May 6th and continuing through May 15th on the Guild stage. Directed by Justin Cervantes, this show mixes humor with real-world issues. This is a story about social, racial, and ethnic conflict allowing us to view the characters – and ourselves – with grace and humor. Get your tickets now for this witty and wise production. Check the Guild’s website at northfieldartsguild.org.
Peter and the Starcatcher, directed by Rachel Haider, takes the stage this summer. As a prequel to Peter Pan, Peter and the Starcatcher is a charming adventure with intelligent dialogue, amusing physical comedy, and a reinvention of Neverland. The show playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, the bonds of friendship, duty, and love, and the belief in magical possibilities. Make plans now to see this wonderful story told live on the Guild stage from July 15-24. Tickets on sale soon.
As if that weren’t enough, stay tuned for the announcement of the Guild’s 63rd theater season scheduled to be released at the end of April. We are thrilled with the season that is being developed and know that you will be too. Season tickets for 2022-23 will go on sale shortly after the season announcement.
The winter of our discontent is being made glorious by the sun of spring, summer, and good health, along with a renewed focus on relationships, community, and connection. Make plans now to return to the theater to share stories, find your community, be entertained, laugh, cry, think, discuss, and enjoy… together! See you there.