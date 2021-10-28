In this cliché of unprecedented challenging times, I often find myself reflecting upon the simple joys in life. Reasons to feel thankful. Reasons to smile and embrace each day with hope and gratitude.
From art to architecture, from home-grown businesses, concerts, country churches and community gatherings to woods and water, southern Minnesota offers endless reasons to feel grateful.
Beyond the places and events that define this region are the people. The neighbor we can count on. The friend who encourages. The local shopkeeper who greets us by name. The artists who create and inspire. The farmers who steward the earth. The volunteers who serve.
This November, especially this November, I think of those who live in our region—individuals with generations rooted in this land, others transplanted to this place we call southern Minnesota. I think, too, of my immediate family, of my dear grandchildren and my aging mom and the son who lives too many states away.
When my heart aches at the absence of loved ones, when I feel overwhelmed by life, when I need peace, I seek solace nearby, in nature. Southern Minnesota brims with natural beauty from back country gravel roads to nature centers to parks to recreational trails and much more.
I focus on the details. The roar of rushing water. The warmth of sunshine on my face. The earthy scent of the season. The veined beauty of a leaf. The nutty taste of locally-grown squash and the sweetness of homemade jam. The simple joys of living here in southern Minnesota.
Countless reasons to love this place, to feel grateful.