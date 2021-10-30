So, you're gonna write a music column. What are you going to write about? What is the purpose of this column? Who are you and what qualifications do you have to even write this thing?
These are the nagging questions that have been swimming around in my head for weeks now. And the most terrifying part is, even as I write this, I'm not sure I've figured out all the answers yet. But you can only start with what you do know, so allow myself to introduce … myself.
Hello! My name is Megan Rolloff. I am a full-time designer at The Design Element in Mankato, a part-time artist when I can find the time, and an avid music lover, listener, and concertgoer.
I grew up in a small town just outside of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. I was born in 1980, became a teenager in the 90s and escaped to Minnesota for college in 1998. From there, I earned a bachelor of science degree in art education with an emphasis in painting from Minnesota State University, Mankato (though it was still Mankato State when I started).
While at school, I met a boy, and we graduated, got married, and moved back to his hometown of New Ulm all in the spring of 2003. New Ulm has remained my home for the past 18 years.
Through it all, music has been a permeating part of my life. Sure, I took piano lessons and played trumpet in the school band, but I didn't have much talent for either. However, listening to all kinds of music and seeing it played live by those who do have the talent has been a passion, and borderline obsession, since before I could drive a car (which is age 14 in South Dakota).
You may recall from earlier that I "came of age" in the 90s. That basically means one of two things: I was an angsty teenager wearing flannel and listening to grunge or I was part of the great resurgence of country music brought upon by Garth Brooks and a few other wildly popular artists of the decade.
Since my parents' favorites were bands such as Led Zeppelin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Steppenwolf (my favorite song as a toddler was "The Immigrant Song" by Led Zepplin), what better way to rebel than to listen to the music of their parents and jump on that hay-stacked bandwagon of "modern" country music?
I would say this is where my obsession with music, musicians, and attending concerts began. For much of the decade, I ate, slept, and breathed all things country music. I even visited Nashville twice during that time to specifically be immersed in the culture of the Music City.
As I got a little older, and less determined to make my parents roll their eyes at my every action, my tastes expanded to include all different genres of music. But I never forgot the thrill and overwhelming joy I discovered, via country music, of seeing an artist or a band live on stage with the music so loud you could literally feel it vibrate through your body. Or of hearing your favorite song, live, in person, and being belted out by hundreds or thousands of fans just like you.
That, in particular, has remained a feeling I hold closest to my heart to this day. There is nothing like seeing someone with awesome talent, doing what they do best, and being there to share that experience with others who feel the same way you do. It is pure magic.
So, to answer that question of "What are you going to write about?" I believe the answer is just that. I am going to write about the pure magic that is music as told from the perspective of an avid fan living her adult life in Southern Minnesota.
As for the purpose of the column, I think that is still in the "hopes and planning" phase. I plan to spotlight, highlight, and celebrate all the music that influences our Minnesota minds and brings joy to our Minnesota ears. I hope to entertain you, relate to you, and, occasionally, educate you on these same topics.
And what qualifies me to write this column? I believe my greatest asset with which to accomplish this task is that I am just the same as you, a music fan living right here in Southern Minnesota. I hope for this column to be a fun place for music lovers to connect, be entertained, and maybe, once in a while, learn a little something they didn't know before.
It all seems so simple and straight forward. But I must admit, I am kind of nervous. I so badly want to do a good job for you, the reader and music fan. Only time will tell if I am the right woman for the job, and I sincerely hope that I am.