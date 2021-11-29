2-Dec Hark the Glad Sound "Centennial Lutheran Church, 701 Locust St., Henderson" 7-10 p.m. "An evening of music and fellowship, featuring the Garms Family. Hors d'oeuvres and Christmas displays also on hand." https://go.evvnt.com/952840-0centenniallc@gmail.com
3-Dec Elf the Musical "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 7:30-9 p.m. "This holiday family favorite is the hilarious tale of Buddy the Elf, a young orphan who crawls into Santa's bag. Performances 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, plus 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12." https://go.evvnt.com/952828-0info@paradisecenterforthearts.org
3-Dec Every Christmas Story Every Told "Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive, Owatonna" 7:30-9 p.m. "Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told ... plus more. Tickets online." https://go.evvnt.com/952784-0info@littletheatreofowatonna.org
4-Dec It's A Wonderful Life "Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W., Northfield" 7-9:30 p.m. "One of the most inspirational and beloved stories in American film, It's a Wonderful Life, translates beautifully to the Guild stage in this imaginative 1940s style radio-on-stage. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12." https://go.evvnt.com/952837-0office@northfieldartsguild.org