16-Sep Taste of Faribault "Faribo W. Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW., Faribault" 5:30-8 p.m. All of the participating businesses are eager to show you their newest tasty treats and get your mouth watering for the the best night of sampling. Pre-sale tickets $20 and door tickets $25. https://go.evvnt.com/874976-0 chamber@faribaultmn.org
17-Sep Mankato Wacipi "Land of Memories Park, 100 Amos Owen Lane, Mankato" "6 p.m.- Sept. 19, 4 p.m." "Tribes have the opportunity to show off their culture and traditions at this annual show. Entry is $7, good for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free." https://go.evvnt.com/884433-0