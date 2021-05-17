Dear Pandemic,
You seem to be on your way out, so we want to take a moment to thank you for all you’ve done. (To clarify, we mean “on your way out” in a way only perceptible to Minnesotans, i.e., you’ve said your first “alrighty” in the form of the dropping infection rates, and then you mumbled “alrighty, then” in the form the CDC lifting the mask mandate, and you might actually put your coat on but then take it off and sit back down for another cup of coffee or even a bite of lunch before you hit the road, but we heard that first “alrighty” loud and clear, and we trust in Odin and L'Étoile du Nord that this means a for-sure eventual exit.)
First and foremost, thanks for the inspiration to turn our front windows into galleries featuring different local artists every month. Prior to your arrival, the only things we displayed in those windows were large text signs declaring the title of whatever exhibition was currently on display indoors, and sometimes an item or two from our gallery shop. But when you showed up, and shut down all entertainment as we knew it, our windows suddenly seemed an urgent and thrilling opportunity to delight bored and/or anxious passersby with new work by hard-working local artists. We love curating the new spaces, and we can’t believe we never thought of it before. Thanks so much, Pandemic!
Second, thanks for the epiphany that fiber arts classes — weaving, mending, knitting, embroidery — actually work better by Zoom than in person, for a few reasons: 1) With the camera focused on the instructor’s hands, students can see techniques up-close. 2) All Zoom classes are recorded, then uploaded to a private YouTube listing, then shared with students who can review at their leisure. 3) Anybody who lives anywhere can now take our classes — we’ve had several geographically distant friends and family members sign up in pairs, for the pleasure of a casual weekly “art date” where the focus was on the process, not the product. Who knew?! Who knew our class registrations would double over the previous year?! Seriously, Pandemic, the havoc and tragedies you’ve wrought are unforgivable. But you did cause some folks to find their muse and discover a creative community, and for that, we’re grateful.
Finally, thanks for giving us a role in helping people re-learn the art of in-person conversation. More and more visitors are coming into the gallery, these days, wanting to talk. And we’re cherishing our role as greeters and listeners and sounding boards — for creatives, for art appreciators, for people who’ve never before stepped foot in our space but they just left River Rock and they just want one more place to stop in and feel seen, heard, welcomed. We’re proud to be that place. Thank you for this weirdly unexpected but absolutely welcome sense of purpose.
We know you have to get going. We won’t keep you. We just wanted to say thanks. And goodbye. And thanks. And bye.
Bye, now. OK.