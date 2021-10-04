8-Oct Studio ARTour Faribault "4 p.m.- Oct. 10, 5 p.m." "A cooperative venture among a group of artists in the areas around Farmington, Northfield, Nerstrand & Faribault. Artists open their studios to the public. See more at studioartour.com." https://go.evvnt.com/903711-0
9-Oct Maker Fair Minnesota "Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St., Saint Peter" 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Maker Fair Minnesota is an all-handcrafted bazaar with over 175 artisans and food vendors. https://go.evvnt.com/903746-0
9-Oct Fall Fest "Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, 41142 160th St., Waseca" 1:30-3:30 p.m. "Peter Klug and Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello play Saturday afternoon and evening. Then Midwest Farewell and Nate Case play Sunday. Face painting, popcorn, apple cider, pumpkin carving and more." https://go.evvnt.com/903735-0