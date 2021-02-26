It's the largest literary festival of its kind in southern Minnesota.
The Deep Valley Book Festival annually brings authors and readers together to celebrate all things literature. In 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting life in every which way, the festival is providing virtual opportunities.
On Saturday March 6 and Sunday, March 7, there will be a number of virtual sessions to attend, starting with a welcome Zoom at 9 a.m. Saturday. Following topics include networking, writing a memoir, guilty pleasure reading, mystery writing, writing for young readers, writing for a living, author interviews and more. The festivities close with prize drawings at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Featured authors include Margi Preus, who wrote the Newbery Honor book "Heart of a Samurai" and other books for young readers, including the Minnesota Book Award-winning "West of the Moon" and the Midwest Booksellers Choice Award book "The Clue in the Trees," part of the Enchantment Lake mystery series.
Another award winning author at the event is Will Weaver. His debut novel, "Red Earth, White Earth" was published by Simon & Schuster and was produced as a CBS television movie. "A Gravestone Made of Wheat & Other Stories" won the Minnesota Book Award for Fiction. The New York Times Book Review called it "… a graceful collection, one that views America's heartland with a candid but charitable eye.”
See the full schedule at register for the Zoom sessions at deepvalleybookfestival.com/cabin-fever-schedule.