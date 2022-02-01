Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and while flowers and chocolates always say, “You are someone special in my life," there’s nothing like a romantic night or two in a Bed & Breakfast or boutique to convey much more than that.
A stay at a B&B allows the two of you to really spend some quality time together, doing the things you love to do, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Bed and breakfasts are notorious for having Valentine’s specials this time of year. Local innkeepers understand it isn’t always easy to break away for a romantic interlude during the middle of the week.
Some establishments offer a variety of specials that are good throughout the month of February, or even longer. This allows for flexibility with your schedule, and maybe you will be able to arrange to include some local entertainment, such as a comedy club, art exhibition or outdoor event in your visit.
Too, there are a number of B&Bs offering a dinner special of some sort, either preparing it at the inn or collaborating with a local restaurateur to fashion a romantic dinner for two. Either way, you are relieved of the stress involved in finding the perfect place to go.
So remember … to create that one-of-a-kind romantic getaway, which both of you will always remember, check-in to a local bed & breakfast.
MOULIN ROUGE HOUSE B&B
moulinrougehouse.com | 811 S. Second St. Mankato, 507-519-3400
Located in the historic Lincoln Park neighborhood of downtown Mankato, Moulin Rouge House B&B is the perfect romantic get-away. The home, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is full if ambiance and charm.
It was beautifully restored by the incredible hosts, Kristin and Chris. Every room is new and pristine, with a private bathroom in each suite. They include modern amenities, such as WiFi, smart TV with cable, A/C and a comfortable DreamCloud mattress with bamboo sheets.
Moulin Rouge House B&B is conveniently located walking distance to restaurants, bars and the Convention Center. Stay comfortable in this charming and welcoming home. A four-course gourmet breakfast can be added on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.
TURNING WATERS B&B AND BREWERY
turningwatersbandb.com | 136 Bridge Ave., Wabasha, 651-564-1568
Turning Waters B&B and Brewery in Wabasha is your premier romantic stay for Valentine’s Day. Voted by fans in the Star Tribune as Minnesota’s BEST Romantic Getaway B&B and Brewery, your stay includes a five-course breakfast, featuring champagne mimosas and a specialty chocolate dessert.
Hoppy Girl Brewing is open for Valentine’s Day night, offering a specialty chocolate martini & beer brewed on premises. Enjoy a deluxe king suite with bathroom en suite and a specialty treat that awaits you. Located in downtown Wabasha, walking distance to the majority of restaurants and bars, you can enjoy a stroll along the Mississippi River on your way to seek dinner.
CONTENTED COTTAGE B&B
contentedcottage.com | 5 Walden Pl., Northfield, 507-301-3787
“Our bed and breakfast is a very cozy and a relaxing place for anyone to enjoy, and we find many couples love to take little 'staycations' here,” said owner/innkeeper Steven Bolduc. “We do offer a Valentine’s Day package for those who wish to celebrate,” added fellow owner/innkeeper Lisa Bolduc.
The package is offered for the whole month of February (if the guests book a two-consecutive-night stay —sometime from Thursday-Sunday — they will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne for two, a single rose, and a $20 gift card to Imminent Brewery in Northfield. The rooms come with other special treats as well.
NEXT CHAPTER WINERY & EVENT VENUE
nextchapterwinery.com | 16945 320th St., New Prague, 612-756-3012
You can have fun without staying over at Next Chapter Winery. Jackie Brockway, venue manager, is presenting two Valentine-themed events in 2022.
First is Romance at NCW Feb. 18. Romance, wine, candle light, and the musical talents of Elsa Lee, combine to create your perfect Valentine date. The Barrel Room doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner to purchase from The Brick Oven Bus Food Truck.Then, at 7 p.m., the lovely Elsa Lee serenades everyone with her piano and voice. Cost is $15/person (tax included). A reserved table, musical performance, and one drink ticket are included (wine/beer/cocktail/soda). To make your reservation, email nextchapterwinery@gmail.com or text/call 612-655-6176.
The second event is the Murder Mystery Dinner Show Feb. 19. Next Chapter Winery and the Murder Mystery Company present three killer dinner shows in the Next Chapter Winery Barrel Room. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, but the wedding bells aren’t ringing for this not-so-happy couple, when a member of the wedding party is murdered. With a raging bridezilla and an unenthused groom on the scene, it may be happily never after in this nuptial nightmare. Trade clues with your guests and help the hapless couple figure out whodunnit, so they can say I do before the wedding hour passes them by! The bride and groom aren’t picky, so you can wear just about whatever you’d like. In fact, organizers encourage you to wear your own wedding gown, bridesmaid dress, or the most ridiculous wedding attire you can come up with. It’ll make their special day that much more special, so long as they actually get the chance to walk down the aisle. Your reservation includes a delicious pasta dinner (with a vegetarian option) from Velvet Touch Catering, served at 6 p.m.; and the to-die-for entertainment, 7-9 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase all evening. Cost is $150 for a table of four people or $250 for a table of 8 people. Please call 612-655-6176 to make your reservations and payment.
Next Chapter is a family owned and operated vineyard, winery, distillery, and event venue located in New Prague, MN. “We invite you to savor the moment in the 1910-era Red Barn, where the sounds of good music and laughter make you feel at home. Settle in with a wine flight, glass of wine, specialty cocktail, or beer, and stay a while. We’re excited to have you," said Brockway.
GRANDMA’S
grandmasmn.com | 100 Elmwood St. E., Lanesboro, 507-467-2144
Grandma’s, located in the heart of downtown Lanesboro, offers a romantic stay for Valentine’s Day lovers, looking to be close to the action. Two booking options are available (three-bedroom or six-bedroom), both including a private full kitchen, formal & informal dining rooms, TV room and sitting room. Also, your Valentine’s Day booking includes a box of chocolates and a bottle of exquisite champagne.
With the Root River Trail located in the backyard and the town’s best restaurants only a block away, you’ll have the best of Lanesboro at your fingertips. Owners Ashley Erickson and Jake Housley do not rent out single rooms. Rather, they rent exclusively for group stays that provide guests with their own private living room, dining room and full kitchen.
The Valentine’s Day offer: [$25 off per night Apartment Suite (valid from Feb. 10-16; no code needed)]; [$50 off per night Apartment Deluxe (valid from Feb. 10-16; no code needed)]. All bookings include a box of chocolates & bottle of champagne.
HORMEL HISTORIC HOME
hormelhistorichome.org | 208 Fourth Ave. NW, Austin, 507-433-4243
Looking to have a Valentine's wedding? The Hormel Historic Home is an exhilarating historical home museum that offers a variety of events.
One of the most popular during the Valentine season is the “Just say I do” package. This package is an intimate wedding for the bride, groom and up to 20 attendees. It takes place in the living room of the historic home. Aside from the beautiful venue, the package also includes the flowers, cake, photographer, officiant and a champagne toast.
“We partner with/support all local vendors and it is spectacular. We offer other wedding packages as well (wedding vow renewals). In addition, we have a beautiful event center for receptions and weddings in the garden when the weather is conducive,” said Executive Director Cindy Meany. (Hormel Historic Home, Austin, MN, 507-433-4243)
THE AFTON HOUSE INN
aftonhouseinn.com | 3291 S. St. Croix Trail, Afton, 651-436-8883
The Afton House Inn is the perfect place to celebrate with your special someone; offering 24 jacuzzi and fireplace suites, fine dining, casual dining and the Swirl Wine Bar.
“The restaurants will be featuring filet and lobster, prime rib, almond crusted walleye, beef short ribs and more,” said co-owner Dan Jarvis. Also, don’t miss live music in the fine dining Wheel Room from 5-9 p.m. Visit for dining and lodging reservations or call.
ROUND BARN FARM B&B EVENT CENTER
roundbarnfarm.com | 28650 Wildwood Lane, Red Wing, 651-385-9250
You can relax in all of the private rooms, sitting by the fireplace on a Hedredon sofa or in front of the Franklin gas stoves that are provided in each room. There are great views of the historic round barn and the wedding reception pavilion. Each room has a private bathroom and a wonderful jacuzzi tub for two that complements your luxury visit.
The Willow Suite is Round Barn’s grandest suite with over 700 square feet. The Heart and Flowers Suite has a heart-shaped jacuzzi tub for two. WiFi and a full breakfast is included with your stay. Each morning, breakfast is served in front of a large, real fireplace on a 14-foot walnut table. Chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne are a perfect addition for you in your room upon check in.
“We offer massages on site that are scheduled in advance with local massage therapists, for our guests who want a special relaxed evening,” said owner Kirk Stensrud. A nice bouquet of flowers can also be provided to impress your significant other. Dinner plans can be reserved in one of the nice restaurants in downtown Red Wing, just five minutes away. Room prices range from $190 to $309, plus tax.
NICOLIN MANSION B&B
nicolinmansion.com | 221 Broadway St. S., Jordan, 952-492-6441
Chad and Laura Engelby recently purchased the Nicolin Mansion Bed & Breakfast.
“We have a fresh outlook and continue to improve the offerings to our guests. This includes new linens, additional period furnishings/artwork to fill the home, and an upscale gourmet breakfast,” explained Chad Engelby.
All are invited to visit “The Jewel of Scott County” — 125 years in the making. Enjoy yourself in this amazing home, built by old-world craftsmen and renovated to intrigue today’s avid B&B connoisseur. Relax in comfortable rooms, savor the breakfast, explore the small, river valley town and discover your own jewel.
Enjoy one of five guest rooms, each uniquely decorated from traditional to art deco. Each guest room has a private bath, fireplace and sitting area. Some rooms have whirlpool tubs.
Gourmet breakfast: You choose if you would like to join other guests at the grand mahogany dining table or have breakfast served in the privacy of your room. First course features a pastry and our signature fruit skewers. Second course entree could be cheese-filled crepes with a fruit reduction, Brussel sprout hash and the Engelby’s signature sausage patties. Third course will leave you with something on the sweeter side. Every day is different.
A National Register of Historic Places property, Frank Nicolin’s mansion was considered the finest residence ever constructed in Scott County. Relax and enjoy the numerous amenities: guest kitchen offers complimentary beverages and snacks any time; baby grand piano in front parlor; courtyard garden and pond games; puzzles; historic literature and collectibles for you to enjoy; free high-speed wireless internet.