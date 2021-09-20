24-Sep Owatonna Oktoberfest "Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N. Walnut Ave., Owatonna" 12-7 p.m. "A brand new classic Oktoberfest under the big top at the brewery. Luverne Wanous on his Concertina, Brian Raichle's polka band, the return of L'Auger Wagon and the Meriden Marzen, brats from Torey's and more!." https://go.evvnt.com/892534-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
24-25-Sep St. Peter Oktoberfest "St. Peter downtown" "4-10 p.m." "This one is a well established Oktoberfest. It's the 10th edition of this two-day festival in the heart of St. Peter's downtown. All kinds of music, including Bock Fest Boys, the Jim Busta Band, The Blue Ringers, and IV Play." https://go.evvnt.com/892576-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
25-Sep Webster Oktoberfest "Ranchero Supper Club, 4452 40th St. W., Webster" 2-10 p.m. "This Oktoberfest is more lowkey than the other ones. Come enjoy a Paulaner beer, pork schnitzel and music from the Charlie Sticha band. N.E.W. Lions will also be serving brats and kraut. Free to attend." https://go.evvnt.com/892566-0 editor@southernminnscene.com