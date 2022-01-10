Happy New Year from the Northfield Arts Guild.
All of us here at the Guild have had the great fortune of living a life involved in, and surrounded by the arts – music, visual arts, dance, writing, theater … For me, participation in the arts offers a sense of accomplishment, a method of relaxation, and an avenue to fun. Research also indicates that involvement in the arts increases overall health, reduces stress, develops social bonds, and provides us with experiences that create a rich life and contribute to a dynamic community. Many of you are currently tending new year’s resolutions you’ve set for yourself in terms of reducing stress and increasing health. Perhaps now is the time to find or renew your place in the arts to accomplish your goals.
The Northfield Arts Guild is committed to the arts in every way simply by virtue of our existence. We are here to provide you with great opportunity, and contribute to our vibrant community in general. We exist, more specifically, to build skills, offer new learning, engage community, stimulate thought, and add beauty and creativity to the world. We live our tagline and motto - All Kinds of Art, All Kinds of People. We truly have something for everyone and all are welcome.
Our new catalog of opportunities is out and available this week. If you have never picked up a paintbrush, a guitar pick, or a creative-writing pen, but have always longed to do so, or if you have honed your artistic skills for a lifetime, you will find a quality experience for you here. As you ponder acquiring new artistic skill, you might be interested to know that in his book Guitar Zero, Gary Marcus explains his mid-life journey that started with viewing himself as lacking any capacity for musical talent. With passion and perseverance, he now enjoys the distinct benefits of being a skilled guitar player. His message is that, contrary to conventional wisdom, learning music, or visual art, or dance, or writing can be achieved even if we try these things for the first time as adults. Now is your chance. Discover the talent you’ve longed for with a Guild class as your start.
Art is beneficial to our youth as well and an integral part of their development and education. Educators and research will tell you that art encourages neural development and problem-solving ability, art allows youth to process the world and deal with emotion, art can aid in learning to read, and assist in understanding math and science. Kids will simply tell us that art is FUN! In the words of educator and activist Sydney Gurewitz Clemens, “Art has the role of helping children become more like themselves instead of more like everyone else”. Check out our catalog for a host of youth art-making classes and opportunities and make plans now to visit our gallery in February when we celebrate our All School Art Show, Better Together, with hundreds of art pieces created by local students.
In addition to our catalog of winter activity, January is Fiber and Textile Month at the Guild. Join us for our current gallery exhibition, Uncommon Threads, featuring the work of many local fiber and textile artists, along with a community weave on our new loom, a private tour of the Faribault Woolen Mills, and classes and activities focused on Fiber and Textiles. We welcome you to this unique collaborative and multi-disciplinary month. See our website at northfieldartsguild.org for additional information on Fiber Month as well as our new Winter Catalog. If you’d like a copy of our catalog, give us a call at 507-645-8877.
The Guild exists for you. Join us this winter and further develop your existing talent or try something you never thought possible. Visit our galleries, take a class, see a show, and shop local artists in our Division Street shop. Renew your commitment to artful living in 2022 and reap the results – for you, for your family, for your community.
Happy New Year – See you at the Guild soon!