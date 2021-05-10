13-May Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) returns Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 23, 2021 to celebrate its 40th year! MSPIFF40 will present a spectacular global showcase of the latest films from both skilled veteran and exciting emerging filmmakers, as well as free conversations with the filmmakers and talent. MSPIFF40 is a hybrid festival, with virtual screenings available throughout Minnesota and beyond, and outdoor screenings happening in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Visit MSPfilm.org to buy tickets and for more information on all the films, panels, and events presented during MSPIFF40. https://go.evvnt.com/780596-0
15-May Fair Food Truck Days "Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW., Faribault" "10 a.m.- May 16, 4 p.m." "Get you fair food at the fair before the fair. Great food, plus a Flea Market at the Historical Society and some locally made items at the Cannon Valley Farmers Market. More than five food trucks will set up for this special event on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday or until food runs out. Food trucks include: Cavemen Grilling, Delicious Potatoes, El Rey Del Taco, Lopez Concessions, Pretzel Wiz, Schroder Concessions, Temple Concessions, The Local Plate." https://go.evvnt.com/780587-0