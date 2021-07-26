31-Jul MUDGIRL Run "Caribou Gun Club, 30649 380th St., Le Sueur" 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. "An event held nationally, MUDGIRL run is coming to the area. MUDGIRL is a go-at-your-own pace 5 km mud run for women with 17-plus obstacles. No timing and no obligation to complete all obstacles." https://go.evvnt.com/839830-0
31-Jul Vintage Band Festival "Bridge Square, Bridge Square Bridge Square, Northfield" 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. "Over 12 hours of brass band music with 11 bands, including Southside Aces, Copper Street and Roseville Big Band." https://go.evvnt.com/839892-0 vintagebandfestival@gmail.com