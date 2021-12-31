In Minnesota, where the winter sun sets early and the trees are bare, the fun doesn’t move indoors. Instead, we pull on our snow pants, or in some cases, strip down to our swimsuits (when it’s polar plunge time), and we have some fun! Check out some of the winter fun and festivals taking place throughout Southern Minnesota.
Full Moon Luminary Snowshoe
(Friday, Feb. 11) — Takes place at River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault.
Enjoy an adult night out! Stroll through the nature center with luminaries as your guide. Then enjoy an adult beverage as you warm up inside. Snowshoes available to rent. Masks required indoors.
To help with spacing, pre-register (507-332-7151) for an entry time. This allows for better distancing.
Expert-Led Owl Prowl
(Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 and Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022) — Located at the Owl Center, 126 E. Cedar St., Houston, MN. Owls live all around us but are very good at evading detection. Come learn how to identify our local owls by size, shape, silhouette and sound with the Owl Center’s human and owl staff.
Following the indoor portion of the program, participants will car-pool to known owl territories in and around Houston to call and listen for Eastern Screech-Owls, Barred Owls, and Great Horned Owls. Meet at the International Owl Center no later than the listed time (the center will open 30 minutes prior to the program start time).
Plan to spend the first 45 minutes indoors (chairs will be placed to keep households at least six feet apart) learning to identify owls by sound before going outdoors. Dress for the weather, and try to wear clothes that don’t make noise when you move. You will drive your vehicle following our staff to 3-4 different locations within 10 miles of Houston. Calling will be done from the side of the road, so very little walking is required.
Children are welcome but must be able to stand quietly for at least 10 minutes at a time. Expect to return to the Owl Center roughly 2.5-3 hours after program start time. Send an email to karla@internationalowlcenter.org to get on the waiting list or call 507-896-6957.
Wanamingo Vintage Snowmobile Ride and Show
(Saturday, March 5, 2022) — Snowmobile Fans! Come on down to the Wanamingo Fire Hall for the 12th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Ride and Show March.
The Wanamingo Fire Department Relief Association puts on a yearly vintage snowmobile ride, snowmobile contest, chili feed (including chili cook-off contest), bean bag tournament, and raffle. The event is both family friendly and fun for the adult crowd. The event lasts most of the day. Proceeds are donated toward the Wanamingo Fourth of July fireworks.
Bock Fest New Ulm
(Saturday, March 5, 2022) — Beckon warmer weather at Bock Fest with a mug full of Bock beer, live music, hot brats and bonfires.
Seven Bocks of Winter are hiding around the brewery and in Flandrau State Park, waiting for brave festers to venture out and capture them. Armed with completely useless clues and Bock beer, hunters will comb the park in search of these elusive bocks. Two human St. Bernards, with kegs of Bock beer strapped to their backs, are ready to be dispatched at a moment’s notice of the first signs of thirst.
Oft-repeated tales depict their heroic exploits, finding festers roaming the woods at wits end, searching for another glass of Schell’s Bock beer. Once they receive nourishment, they find the strength to go forth and continue their search for the stealthy bocks. Legend has it if all Seven Bocks of Winter are captured and brought back to the brewery, winter will release its icy grip on Minnesota, and bring an early spring (this has never been scientifically proven and is widely disputed among scholars to this day).
For those not hearty enough to leave the Schell’s Brewery fest grounds, feel no shame. Schell’s beer, brats, live music and warm fire await you. But the party doesn’t stop there. Festers flock to downtown New Ulm for a fun-filled night of friendship. And when the night has run its course and it’s time to call it quits, organizers ask that you call for a ride home. Be safe out there.
Location: August Schell Brewing Company-1860 Schell Road, New Ulm, MN; admission: tickets cost $10; 21-plus event; IDs required; tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the event for $10; limit of 10 per purchase; limited number of tickets will be sold in advance. Gift shop opens its doors at 10 a.m. on the day of advanced ticket sales and will sell tickets as long as they are available. Online sales begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 and last as long as tickets are available.
Bold and Cold Owatonna
(Friday, Jan. 28, 2022; Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022; Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022) —The Bold and Cold Festival is the last weekend in January.
There are events and activities that are designed to highlight the Minnesota psyche of “cold noses and warm hearts!”
The festival features activities for the young and the young-at-heart. Activities include a medallion hunt, snowman building contest, cardboard sled races, ice fishing contests, snow sculpture contest, fat tire bike races, and more. Be bold and embrace “cold noses and warm hearts” during the weekend Bold & Cold in Owatonna celebration.
St. Peter Winterfest
(Friday, Jan. 28, 2022) — The fun-filled festival includes a Winterfest opening ceremony party, free hot chocolate and s’mores, medallion hunts, a polar plunge, hairy legs competition, poker walk, Commander's Chilifest and a winter demolition derby. Winterfest St. Peter offers a variety of activities throughout St. Peter.
Local law enforcement also puts on a polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota to coincide with Winterfest.
Grumpy Old Men Festival
(Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022) — Enjoy fun events, great food, shopping adventures and more. The first priority is the safety of the community and visitors.
Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon have both passed on, but “The Odd Couple’s” influence remains strong in the Mississippi River town of Wabasha, where they filmed both of the “Grumpy Old Men” movies late in life.
Like the namesake films, the Grumpy Old Men Festival finds fun on the ice, on the river, and in costume. There’s a goofy costume contest and minnow races that bring the movies to life, and more classic fare in the form of the ice fishing contest, and cribbage and Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments. Get involved in the ice fishing contest, cribbage tournament, bingo, Annual Grumpy Plunge and more.
Visit wabashamn.org for more.
Pine Island's Winter Fest
(Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022) — Some of the attractions include groomed cross country ski and snow shoe trails at the Pine Island Golf Course. Luminaries will light the course in the evening.
Eagle Bluff Environmental Center will be at the golf course with cross country skis and snow shoes that people can rent. That will be from 4-8 p.m.
There will be a cardboard sled race at the golf course at 11 a.m. (pre-registration required). The Legion will be sponsoring Family Bingo starting at 1 p.m. The Senior Citizens Center will be hosting story telling and a coloring contest for youngsters age 3-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. Olde Pine Theater will have a concert on Saturday evening.
Tesla, of Maplewood, will be in town at noon, and folks will be able to test drive a Tesla. Pine Haven Community is hosting a snowman building contest, with judging on Saturday afternoon. All of the events will be posted to the Image Committee’s Facebook page.
Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter
(Saturday, Jan. 22-Feb. 26, 2022) — This festival was created in 1950 in Waseca and continues to entertain young and old. Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter reigns over all events including the parade.
Horse owners from around the state bring magnificent horses of every type imaginable to Waseca for the parade down State Street. Only animal powered units and riders are allowed. Sleighs, cutters, bobsleds and many types of wagons and buggies can be seen. Most of the events are free! Many restaurants and clubs offer special meals and entertainment.
Check sleighandcutterfestival.org for a full schedule of events. The Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival is a fun escape from winter after the holidays are over. If you like horses, curling, ice sculptures, and parades, this event is for you. There are activities for all ages. Just a few of the events include a Frosty the Snowman contest, medallion hunt, bridge, a dance, and a coloring contest.
Highlights: Dinner/Dance; Parade;Winter Charm at the Farm @ Farmamerica; Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival Pageant 2/5; (the current Miss Minnesota came from this program-second one in 4 years); Vintage snowmobile race; huge fireworks display on Clear Lake; ice sculpting, ice curling, youth hockey, bean bag tournament and several snowmobile events.
Lake City ice fishing contest
(Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022) — “We are excited to bring back our full event this year after holding a virtual raffle event last year. We love bringing people together from near and far, and we fill the day with lots of games, prizes, and fun. It’s a wonderful community event that showcases our town’s collaborative spirit,” explained Amy Brinkman, Event Chairperson.
It takes more than 80 volunteers to make the day happen, and the event receives support from approximately 150 local businesses who donate to the day’s events. There will be fun and games inside the clubhouse and on the ice and for all ages.
Amy encourages folks to bring the whole family for a great Minnesota winter experience! And the frozen Lake Pepin views are a wonderful perk. Join in on a fun day of ice fishing and games on Lake Pepin (fishing site located just offshore from our clubhouse).