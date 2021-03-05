St. Patrick's Day
Wednesday, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, and while it can't be the same in 2021 as it is in most years, there are still opportunities to celebrate and share a little Irish pride.
The current regulations under the state of Minnesota's COVID safety plan say that two households may gather indoors, 10 people maximum. Three households may gather outdoors, 15 people maximum. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing must be maintained.
If you're comfortable, it might be a good opportunity to host people in the garage or patio, as the weather has taken a turn for the better in recent weeks. You can also visit a local restaurant or business in a small group. Communities that ordinarily celebrate the holiday, like St. Peter and Le Center, are sure to have some festive offerings.
Al Batt
Al Batt, of Hartland, is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist. Batt, a regular in newspapers across Minnesota, will delight audiences with winter reflections and storytelling. He jolts humor and some extra meaning into everyday stories, helping readers/listeners to appreciate the simple life that little bit more.
The program was made possible by Friends of the Saint Peter Public Library. It will take place at the St. Peter Community Center in Room 219. There is no cost, but space is limited. Masks are required, and room space will allow for social distancing.
This program will also be available virtually. For more information, or to register, call the St. Peter Recreation Office at 507-934-0667 or go to the city of St. Peter recreation page online.