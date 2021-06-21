26-Jun Rustic Mamas' Market - Open Mic/Live DJ "Steele County Fairgrounds Park, 18th Street SE 18th Street Southeast, Owatonna" 9 a.m.-4 p.m. "This is an upscale market with repurposed items, finds from grandma's attic, unique artists, flea market finds. The stage is open to all musicians and artists. Family friendly free event." https://go.evvnt.com/808290-0
29-Jun Henderson Classic Car Roll In Henderson 5-8 p.m. One of the most popular classic car roll-ins in the state. Check out a beautiful downtown while partaking in a beloved hobby. Get some ice cream at Toody's or take a walk around Bender Park. There's plenty to do on a nice summer day. Not to mention all the cars! https://go.evvnt.com/808334-0