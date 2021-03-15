20-Mar Cannon Valley Farmers Market "Faribo W. Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW., Faribault" 1-4 p.m. "Connect with local farmers and bakers in southern Minnesota and shop local Cannon Valley Grown foods, fibers, and more. Each market offers a variety of 20-plus vendors from the Cannon Valley region. All products are sold by the farmer, baker, producer that grew or made them. It's an opportunity to support local, from the grower to the seller, while getting the freshest ingredients and products. Face coverings and social distancing are required to shop this indoor market." https://go.evvnt.com/750873-0
21-Mar Mankato Bridal Show "Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato" 507-720-2009 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mankato Bridal Show continues to be the largest bi-annual bridal show event in southern Minnesota. Each show brings over 80 talented wedding professionals from across Minnesota. Learn this year's latest styles and trends to inspire your wedding all in one place and get to know Southern Minnesota's wedding industry leaders! We provide couples with a complete wedding experience so you can be confident with your choices, and have the wedding of a lifetime.mTo register to attend, visit the Mankato Bridal Show website at mankatobridalshow.com/registration.