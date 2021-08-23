27-29-Aug Pioneer Power Show "Pioneer Power Show, 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur" 7 a.m.-5 p.m. "All kinds of old time activities and items on show, including steam/gas/horse power, tractor pulls, log cabins, a print shop, a heritage museum and more. Food and drinks and dancing, too." https://go.evvnt.com/863869-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
27-Aug Harmonious Walls "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 7:30-10:30 p.m. "Harmonious Wail continues to combine the searing wit, humor and mandolin virtuosity of vintage Jethro Burns performances, the continental panache of Django and the charm of Edith Piaf-inspired vocals." https://go.evvnt.com/863834-0 info@paradisecenterforthearts.org
27-28-Aug Riverbend Music Fest "2156 SW. 78th St., 2156 SW. 78th St., Owatonna" "Featuring Distilled and Anthem (a salute to arena rock) Friday night, and then The Karaoke Rat, Rebel Queens, Alley Ratz and Them Pesky Kids Saturday. Includes camping/beer. 1 day - $50; 2 day - $70." https://go.evvnt.com/863801-0 riverbendmn@msn.com