 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Farm and Power, St. Patrick's Day and Flannels

  • Comments

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You cam see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.

Scene Farm and Power Show.jpg

17-Mar Farm and Power Show Tradeexpos "Steele County Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna" 9 a.m.-5 p.m. "Bringing the industry's leading innovators in agriculture technology, equipment, and science to the front step of America's farming heartland. Featuring vendors, seminars and more. Free admission." https://go.evvnt.com/1033461-0 editor@southernminnscene.com

Scene St. Patrick's Day Parade.jpg

17-Mar St. Patrick's Day Parade St. Peter Ambassadors "South Third Street, S Third Street South Third Street, Saint Peter" 5:30-7 p.m. Annual family friendly parade runs along Third Street in St. Peter. Everyone encouraged to wear green. Buy a raffle ticket for a chances at prizes - up to $500 in St. Peter Chamber bucks. https://go.evvnt.com/1033511-0 contact@stpeterambassadors.com

Scene Faribault Flannel Formal.jpg

19-Mar Faribault Flannel Formal "10,000 Drops Craft Distillers" "10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, 28 Fourth St. NE., Faribault" 5-10 p.m. Your $20 ticket gets you full access to live music and a commemorative glass! Plus Lumberjack games! Finest flannel wins a prize. Hotdish contest for $100. 21-plus event. https://go.evvnt.com/1033496-0 10000drops@gmail.com

Reach Scene Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or valleyeditor@apgsomn.com. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK