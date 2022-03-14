Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Farm and Power, St. Patrick's Day and Flannels

These are our top choices for things to do in the Southern Minn region over the next week. You cam see a full calendar of arts and entertainment events in our area at southernminnscene.com.
17-Mar Farm and Power Show Tradeexpos "Steele County Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna" 9 a.m.-5 p.m. "Bringing the industry's leading innovators in agriculture technology, equipment, and science to the front step of America's farming heartland. Featuring vendors, seminars and more. Free admission." https://go.evvnt.com/1033461-0editor@southernminnscene.com
17-Mar St. Patrick's Day Parade St. Peter Ambassadors "South Third Street, S Third Street South Third Street, Saint Peter" 5:30-7 p.m. Annual family friendly parade runs along Third Street in St. Peter. Everyone encouraged to wear green. Buy a raffle ticket for a chances at prizes - up to $500 in St. Peter Chamber bucks. https://go.evvnt.com/1033511-0contact@stpeterambassadors.com
19-Mar Faribault Flannel Formal "10,000 Drops Craft Distillers" "10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, 28 Fourth St. NE., Faribault" 5-10 p.m. Your $20 ticket gets you full access to live music and a commemorative glass! Plus Lumberjack games! Finest flannel wins a prize. Hotdish contest for $100. 21-plus event. https://go.evvnt.com/1033496-010000drops@gmail.com