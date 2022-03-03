Music is important. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if you are reading this column, you probably share in that opinion.
It has the power to influence, instigate, and initiate all kinds of decisions and events in our lives. Presumably because it hits all our feels. And as much as we'd like to think we use our "heads" to move our lives forward, our "hearts" can rarely be ignored.
What's more, the kind of music we listen to can say a lot about us. Why else would we wear band t-shirts and hang posters on our walls if not to express something about ourselves by showing our support for one artist or another?
A while back I received an article suggestion from a reader. In his email, he described himself as a "metalhead." Though his proposed topic was a good one (maybe for a future piece), the question going round-and-round in my head was "What really is a metalhead?"
I like to think that I have a fairly broad approach to music and like, or at least appreciate, a lot of different sounds. But I definitely have one or two specific sweet spots that really feel like home. And while I do like a bit of hard rock now and then, I can say, with confidence, that metal, heavy or otherwise, is not in my wheelhouse. So, I thought, what better way to get an answer to my question than to ask the man who inspired it in the first place?
Ladies and gentlemen! I bring you Metalhead Ed! Metal-Ed, if you will. Ed Kinsel is a 65-year-old dude who now resides in St. Peter with his wife, Julie (who also answered my questions to provide a woman's perspective).
Ed grew up, primarily, in Northeast Minneapolis. He started guitar lessons at age 12 (this comes in to play later). Julie is 66, and, as previously indicated, lives in St. Peter. She grew up in Mankato and attended Mankato West High School.
When did you start listening to metal music?
Ed: I was a late bloomer, I had always liked harder rock, but I was in my 30’s when I joined my first metal band. I took some bass lessons from Nick St. Nicholas, from Steppenwolf, when he lived in South Minneapolis. I was then, as they say, hooked.
Julie: I started listening to metal around 1973 (around age 17).
What bands were you listening to back then?
Ed: Guns n' Roses was one when they came out (but kinda sick of ‘em anymore). They were more "hard rock" than "metal," I guess. Judas Priest, Manowar, and T-N-T. Crue, Metallica and Anthrax were popular back then as well.
Julie: There wasn’t much metal around that I was aware of at that time, but I listened to Uriah Heep, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest.
Generally speaking, did your friends listen to the same music that you did?
Ed: A few did. I knew a lot of people back then, and I would have to say that they would tolerate some of it, lol.
What are your top five favorite bands/artists of all time?
Ed: Megadeth, Slash and Miles, Alice in Chains (Grunge), Warrant. I like Dream Theater, since you really have to “woodshed” to learn their stuff to do it justice, but I digress …
Julie: My top five metal artists would be Guns ‘N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Metallica, Motley Crue and AC/DC.
What are the top three concerts you've ever been to?
Ed: Aerosmith, Van Halen (with Dave), Blue Oyster Cult is a fav from long ago. They had the inflatable Godzilla and were the first to use lasers.
Julie: Metallica, Motley Crue and Megadeth. Megadeth was at the Myth in Maplewood.
Have the bands/music you listen to ever influenced any "life" decisions (ex. who you've dated, your hobbies, your travel plans, etc.)?
Julie: I would have to say listening to metal influenced who I dated. In fact, I met my husband by hanging out with local musicians. One of the people I worked with at the time was a guitar player, and my husband was the bass player in the band they had going.
What brought you to listen to this kind of music? Why do you still listen to it?
Ed: Started with the band I joined at the time, and I REALLY liked it and started looking for more.
Julie: I was drawn to metal because of its hard-driving, energetic sound and the rebellious vibe. I still listen to it for those same reasons.
Would you say that music in general has been a major part of your life and your own personal identity?
Ed: I dunno about identity, but I’ve spent years in various weekend bands, travelling the tri-state area. I had bills, man.
Julie: Music has been and still is a big part of my life. I really come alive when I’m listening to music I enjoy.
What are three identifying characteristics of a metal band?
Ed: High voiced singer, shredding guitar solo, double-kick drums.
Julie: Fast guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a dense bass/drum sound to produce the “heavy.”
What makes someone a metalhead?
Ed: Anyone who likes good, driving music that’s LOUD.
Julie: A metalhead would be a fan of the genre. It means you attend the concerts, wear black a lot; men have longer hair and maybe a few tattoos. I have felt it necessary to downplay my “metalness” sometimes, because I feel it’s not looked on favorably by some.
While Ed and Julie came to the metal scene for different reasons (Ed because of playing music and Julie for the way it made her feel), they found each other there. And I don't think they are alone in this.
Attending a concert, listening to a certain radio station, or shopping in a specific section of a record store can make you part of a community of like-minded people, even if just for a moment. Despite all the other differences between us, you at least know that you and the person standing next to you at that show have at least one thing in common.
If you are interested in seeing what you have in common with the local metal community, a good place to start would be the radio station Rock95, found at 95.7 on your radio dial. Or you can listen live via streaming at mankatosrock.com.
Or, if you are in the mood to really feel and experience the music with those like-minded folks, The What's Up? Lounge on North Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato is the place to find it (above the Oleander Saloon). Though considering the current COVID-ness of it all, you will want to call ahead to any venue before you make the trek.
I, myself have many happy college memories centering around The What's Up? Lounge, including my one and only stage dive. My interest was primarily a local punk band of the time comprised of several good friends.
Just another example of the music that you listen to bringing you together with "your people". Whatever the genre, the story seems to remain the same: music is a connector. And if I have learned anything over the last two years, connections are just as important as music.