Living in Minnesota means braving the winter weather, and like most Minnesotans, I celebrate the month of February as being the light at the end of the tunnel. February means we have made it through the holidays and the doldrums of January, and spring is on the horizon.
There are many celebrations during the month of February, Black History Month, Cancer Prevention Month, the start of the Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl, but did you know that Feb. 5 is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, or that Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day? So much creativity is put into making sure that we have something special to celebrate each day of this short month.
Creative celebration is what the arts are all about. Whether you enjoy creating visual art, performing or just being a member of the audience, art enhances your life and can give meaning to every day.
At the Paradise Center for the Arts in downtown Faribault we have the luxury of having space for our patrons to participate in a variety of disciplines. Our auditorium seats 300 guests for a variety of theater productions, concerts and comedy. Our large pottery studio is open every Tuesday morning for those that want a place to work on their art while socializing with others.
We offer art classes in house and virtually, and we have four onsite galleries that display art from a variety of artists from the area. The Paradise Center for the Arts is also a local tourism office and our staff is knowledgeable about other interesting places to visit in our community. We celebrate the transformative power of the arts as we watch it take place with our students, audience members and artists.
But what if you are interested in becoming more involved with the arts but aren’t sure where to begin? I know myself that the first time I tried to paint a portrait of my pet I was unsure of what I was doing, but I had an instructor that took her time in knowing my skill level… which was low.
The first time I auditioned for a part in a theater production I was terrified, but the director and the more seasoned cast members helped me to feel welcomed and safe. Learning to throw a pot on the wheel was tricky, but the patience of the instructor was all I needed to feel accomplished in creating my small masterpiece. Each one of these experiences were times that I felt nervous in the beginning, but because of the assistance of someone else, I left feeling like I had grown and been transformed.
In what way do you show and celebrate your own creativity? During this month I challenge you to identify one way that you are creative every day and by the time you get to National Tooth Fairy Day on the 28th, you will feel transformed by the art that lives inside of you.