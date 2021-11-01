5-Nov Holiday Bazaar "1301 Lincoln Ave. S., 1301 Lincoln Ave. S., Owatonna" 8 a.m.-2 p.m. "Shop from a wide selection of vendors for all of your holiday needs, while raising money for a local hospital. The event draws over 1,000 attendees yearly." https://go.evvnt.com/924720-0 editor@southernminnscene.com
6-Nov Fine Craft Collective Show "Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield" 11 a.m.-4 p.m. "The Fine Craft Collective is an annual collaborative gallery show of fine craft. It offers artisans an opportunity to show in a professional gallery space, and the community a chance to meet them." https://go.evvnt.com/932337-0 info@northfieldartsguild.org
6-Nov "Wine, Women and Comedy" "Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault" 7:30-10 p.m. "TV personality, award-winning sommelier, and comedian Laurie Forster delivers an edgy, off-beat hilarious show where wine meets punchline. $20 members; $25 non-members; $15 students." https://go.evvnt.com/924700-0 editor@southernminnscene.com