It’s no secret the last two years have been tough on every sector — including the arts.
But when creativity and resourcefulness are assets in hand, resiliency and innovation are second nature, despite less-than-luxurious budgets and small staffs. Here’s how four area arts centers and their indomitable directors are facing down 2022.
Andrea Sjogren, executive director, Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St., Northfield, 507-645-8877
Scene: You joined the Guild in March 2021, when the pandemic was entering a second year. How did you manage?
Sjogren: We were completely shut down but kept things going by working remotely and maintaining a rotating schedule with one staff person in the office each weekday. After vaccinations, we transitioned back into the office. Everything we did went virtual; that’s what this community desired, and people responded well to it. The challenge has been getting people back in our doors because it’s taking awhile for the local comfort level to return for in-person classes. We’re still working on that. But since adding vaccine and mask requirements for attendees, attendance at our concerts and theater events has been strong.
Scene: What are you eager for in 2022?
Sjogren: We want to see more people back in our building again, including for artist circles and artist professional development, and we’re looking to open new doors to all in Northfield, finding ways to make sure everyone in Northfield finds their place here. The Guild is also starting a youth board and adding youth activities so this can be a haven for young people at appointed times. And we have a beautiful dance studio, so one goal is to cultivate more cultural and traditional dance programs.
Scene: What’s the best part of your job?
Sjogren: Northfielders are so supportive of the Guild and artistic activity. The community engagement here is really refreshing because so many people are willing to enthusiastically support the arts. It’s a blessing to have this level of volunteerism.
Scene: Anything else about the Guild?
Sjogren: Our gift shop has terrific options for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions. And our annual fundraiser is April 28, when we’ll unveil specifics about the Guild’s 63rd theater season and details of our new membership program geared toward socio-economic and cultural accessibility.
Silvan Durben, artistic director, Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Lane, Owatonna, 507-451-0533
Scene: After guiding OAC for over 40 years, what did you learn from the pandemic?
Durben: It made us aware of how important the arts are in everyone’s lives. Educators and organizations like OAC found ways to bring the arts to people via online delivery, but the things all of us want are those in-person experiences. Inviting people back in for concerts and live music, to see our galleries, is exciting. Virtual options are wonderful, but it’s vastly different to see a work of art or experience performances in person.
Scene: What does 2022 hold?
Durben: The 69th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition opens May 8 and is an opportunity to see artists among us who are friends and neighbors. The real joy of a community arts center is showcasing regional artists. People felt the need to express themselves during the pandemic, and our classes filled. Now, some projects we attempted in the past are possibilities again, like mid-century architectural house tours. And we may dedicate a Katherine Nash sculpture on our grounds if we can overcome [supply chain] hurdles for installation.
Scene: What’s best about the arts in southern Minnesota?
Durben: Individuals are the ones who make community art centers vital and alive. They bring a lot of energy, dollars, creativity and time, and the beauty is community arts centers give opportunities to all kinds of people who can learn from one another. You don’t necessarily need to be “artsy” to be involved in an arts organization. A diversity of skills and interests enriches the process, and I really believe we all need the arts. Come and experience something new.
Scene: Anything more?
Durben: All I admit to doing here is trying. The arts are about exploring, about opening our minds, about trial and error, and we see that in the creative process where we question, seek and find solutions. Some things work and some don’t, but we’re doing the best we can to share our passion for the arts.
Ann Rosenquist Fee, executive director, Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, 507-931-3630
Scene: How did the pandemic affect you?
Fee: The coolest story we have is that our “Hot Jazz for Decent People” series had been scheduled to move from our gallery to the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion in the summer of 2020 so that didn’t fall under the umbrella of what had to be shut down. It was a serendipitous sweet spot, since it was outdoors and we still encouraged social distancing and masking. It was the most joyful combination of planning and luck. We attracted a good following that we hope will stick with the series (July 8 and 22, August 5 and 19) when there are more options again available for people to gather and take in live entertainment.
Scene: What else is coming up?
Fee: Our Souper Bowl Swap Meet on July 16 will hopefully be the end of the pandemic pivots. The last year didn’t lend itself to group gatherings for our potters to produce quantities of bowls, so we’re inviting people to bring in used bowls to sell or swap. There isn’t a sustained appetite for things that worked well in the early quarantine days, like Zoom classes, so now that some traditions have been disrupted, and people’s sensibilities are different, we’re trying to find what kind of arts education programming and delivery methods make the most sense and will truly keep people inspired and motivated.
Scene: You’ve been at ACSP since 2014; what’s best about the arts in this area?
Fee: Unquestionably, this is a supportive community. When someone new moves to town, walks into our gallery and introduces themself as an artist, I can tell them sincerely they will be embraced with opportunities and appreciation. It’s a great community for artists of all types.
Scene: What else would you like to share?
Fee: In an art gallery, what’s on the walls is for sale! The work of local artists—pottery, jewelry, painting—can be purchased, and 70% of the price always goes right back to the artists. When you buy at SPCA, you’re supporting local artists and the greater arts community. And we offer Mother’s Day and graduation gift solutions that are meaningful. We like helping shoppers choose the right thing, and we know the artist who created it; that makes for a special and unique gift.
Heidi Nelson, executive director, Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault, 507-332-7372
Scene: Tell me about the pandemic at Paradise.
Nelson: I was so new in the position. I started as interim director in November 2019, and on March 16, 2020, we closed our doors. I was officially named executive director on March 19. I had no expectations of how the job was supposed to go, but I knew we still needed to fundraise. I relied heavily on our amazing staff, and I feel blessed to have the people around me that I did. We initiated the “100 Club” with donors giving $2,500 each in exchange for a lifetime membership, and we were able to retire our mortgage debt and also benefited from city of Faribault funds. As an entity, we tightened our belt and learned how to save money.
Scene: What’s ahead in 2022?
Nelson: The rest of 2022 is booked out for auditorium and theater shows, and we’re now working on scheduling into the start of 2023. We’re trying to think about other big things that need to happen that couldn’t right away when the building opened in 2007 due to the $1.3 million in debt taken on for its restoration. We’ve painted the proscenium, fixed crumbling plaster and the auditorium needs acoustic panels and new seats. Creating an endowment is another priority. By the end of 2022, we hope to have money for an electronic [digital] marquee to more easily advertise our classes and events. We want to build a strong connection with our Latinx and Somali populations, and being able to advertise in other languages would be much more inclusive.
Scene: Is the Faribault area arts community supportive?
Nelson: In two years on the job, I have never been bored, not one day. It’s different every single day because there’s always something happening. We have a ton of community support and an amazing staff. The community really appreciates what we do and they demonstrate it, not only be showing up by by offering their financial gifts. I feel incredibly grateful that I was the executive director when we retired our mortgage debt, because that $5,500 monthly mortgage payment represented a lot of tickets and class registrations. We’ve been incredibly blessed.