As a new decade approached, Southern Minnesota's art organizations were in the midst of pivotal growth. The future looked bright for art and entertainment — that was until the pandemic made the unthinkable happen.
Broadway's shining lights became dark as the rest of the country soon followed suit. Instead of pursuing continued growth, the industry quickly switched to survival mode. Almost two years later, 2021 proved to be a year of embracing the new while welcoming back the old.
A balancing act
"We're seeing things start to slowly evolve back into more of what I would consider normal," describes Mike Jensen, member of Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO).
This season, LTO was back to its typical schedule featuring five productions, including a bonus show, "All Together Now!," a global event celebrating and bringing people back to local theatre. Jensen credits LTO's Executive Secretary Victoria Bartkowiak's guidance and their relationship with the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) for their ability to navigate through COVID resources and protocols successfully.
"We're doing everything we can from increased cleaning and sanitation to providing hand stations and clear face shields for the actors," Jensen said. In addition, "Asking people to put the facial coverings on because you are going to be sitting in the theatre side by side for upwards of two hours of time. We're trying to be as safe as we can."
At one point, LTO could only seat around 75-80 people when occupancy typically consists of approximately 360. Fortunately, theatres have begun to increase occupancy as well as bring back beloved musicals to the stage while still continuing safety protocols.
Faribault's Paradise Center for the Arts just wrapped its holiday production of "Elf The Musical," while Fairmont Opera House will be performing Elf The Musical Jr. presented by their youth program in early January.
Connecting through technology
For community members who felt uncomfortable attending public events, there was a substantial increase in online viewing opportunities in which to partake. Northfield Arts Guild created an online presence from January to May 2021 with Live From the Guild Theater. The series, organized by Ray Coudret, hosted monthly 30-minute live concerts featuring accomplished area musicians.
LTO also began to stream shows, starting with "Clue: On Stage.' The only caveat was not always being able to obtain certain production licensing for member online viewing. But, Jensen believes we'll continue to see more performances online: "It's the future for sure."
Silvan Durben, creative director at the Owatonna Arts Center, acknowledges that "Artists have used technology very creatively to reach out to their audience for engagement."
Yet, Durben emphasizes that "Artists still want the live experience whether it's standing in front of a work of art to see its real flesh or attending a concert or play. There's energy that happens traditionally when in the presence of the art and artist."
Art continues to heal
One thing has remained clear during the pandemic: how vital art is to our physical health and mental well-being. Both Paradise Center for the Arts and the Owatonna Arts Center have collaborated with their local hospitals to create a healing arts program.
Local artists' work is displayed throughout the facilities, with exhibitions rotated every few months. The goal is to "hopefully alleviate a little bit of anxiety that often happens in medical institutions. And that it takes them to another place," according to Durben.
Another therapeutic commonality shared between the two art centers is the increasing popularity of clay sculpting.
"I think COVID has opened doors for individuals to try their hand at various art media that they might not have had time for in the past. For us, the most popular studio is our clay studio. It's well-equipped with both electric and kick wheels along with kilns. Basically, people enjoy using their hands in making art because it engages the physical aspect of the human body and the creative mind and spirit as well," said Durben.
Fortunately, like Jensen and Durben, the community has recognized art's essential connection with the human experience and its healing nature during times of crisis.
While the financial impact throughout the pandemic has been devastating, community members have still managed to be very generous with their monetary donations signaling their recognition of the importance of the arts in the community.
And thus, the lights have begun to shine brightly once again.