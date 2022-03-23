"Welcome to the Grief Club: by Janine Kwoh
c.2021, Workman $15.95 112 pages
There is no secret handshake.
You'll never have to put meetings on your calendar, either. No one will ever bother you to pay dues or elect officers, and there is no clubhouse. And yet, you've suddenly found yourself a member of a worldwide club that you never asked to join. How did this happen? And, as in "Welcome to the Grief Club" by Janine Kwoh, how do you escape?
When someone you love has died, you don't have to go far to find somebody who's experienced grief, too. Reach out, and they'll tell you that "there are no magic fixes" for what you're feeling. You just have to work through it on your own time, although other Grief Club members will "listen without judgement or platitudes."
This Club is not for competitors; it's "NOT the Grief Olympics..." You're allowed to cry as much as you want, and swear if it'll help. You're free to feel like you're falling or like you're "riding a roller coaster" or none of the above because here's the thing: you can grieve in any way that seems best for you. Do what comforts you. Talk about it, or don't. Above all, ignore anybody who seems to think it's "time" for you to be healed already because it's not their grief.
If a "deathiversary" is coming up, know that "you should feel free to spend the day however you like." Don't feel bad if you get angry at stupid reactions, empty words, or idiotic "things that may fill you with rage." Remember that none of this – not one little scrap of it – is your fault. If you had a rough relationship with someone who died, also remember that you don't have to justify your grief to anyone.
And finally, remember that "grief softens over time." You'll learn that it's perfectly okay to be okay eventually. You'll never get over your loss but someday, "it will no longer feel like the only thing that" defines you...
If you go in search of "Welcome to the Grief Club," you might first think that it's a cutesy bit of fluff. Glance through it briefly, and you'll see all kinds of cartoony artwork and some colorful graphics. Don't walk away without looking closer.
In between those drawings – which are a reassuring part of the theme of this book – you'll find the kind of comfort that a grieving person needs to see. Author Janine Kwoh explains up-front that her words come from experience: she lost someone important in her life, too, which gives her the credibility needed to be blunt with her readers, both in acknowledging the roughest parts of grieving, and in hammering home the fact that grief is individual and survivable. For those who are crushingly overwhelmed or flailing underwater, that can feel like a hug.
Get this book for a loved one, or find it for yourself; you'll turn to it often, when you need it most. Especially today, "Welcome to the Grief Club" may be the most helpful book you'll meet.
----
"The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World" by Shelley Puhak
c.2022, Bloomsbury $30.00 368 pages
Everything of the realm is yours.
The castle, the armies, the fields, knolls, woods, and waters, let's say they're all yours. You have servants, jewels, gold, and treasure. You literally rule from a throne but good luck keeping it because, as in the new book "The Dark Queens" by Shelley Puhak, someone else wants it, too.
In ancient times, the names of rulers were cast in stone: monuments, statues, stone tablets and such proclaimed the names for all to know and remember. If someone was deposed in disgrace or as punishment, their images were literally scratched from history.
That, says Shelley Puhak, is what likely happened to Queens Fredegund and Brunhild, who ruled over what is now much of Europe, the Netherlands, and parts of Switzerland "some 1,400 years ago." Their near-disappearance from history was not due to ineptness, however. It was because they were successful.
It started with a father's folly.
King Sigibert had his eye on Princess Brunhild for quite some time. She would have been a "prestigious mate" for him, and the marriage would help seal many alliances. Sigibert was the ruler of the Kingdom of Austrasia, one of four smaller kingdoms that resulted when Sigibert's father, Clothar, divided his kingdom amongst his sons.
While that might seem like an equitable thing to do, it caused a wide, bitter rift between the brothers, especially Sigibert and Chilperic of Neustria. Chilperic was determined to gain more of his father's land but he was quite mercurial, and distracted by a former slave girl who, after the mysterious murder of his second wife, became Chilperic's third bride. Fredegund, Puhak indicates, was as lovely as she was cunning.
Years of eavesdropping on the household had honed Fredegund's understanding of alliances and using connections. Likewise, Brunhild had watched her mother do the same thing in her father's kingdom. Both Queens knew what it would take to remain in power, with or without Kings by their sides.
Both would do whatever it took...
When there are several maps and a lengthy list of who's who at the beginning of a book, please pay heed. In this case, it signals that "The Dark Queens" may be a handful.
Going back to the fall of Rome, author Shelley Puhak moves forward quickly, giving readers the lay of the land and its many rulers, before getting to the meat of her tale. Yes, it's necessary but you may wish it wasn't because it's a lot to absorb. Add in battles, skirmishes, warriors, victorys and defeats in and around Frankish-held areas and you've got your work cut out for you.
You won't mind that one bit, though, if you're a fan of Game of Thrones and such. Puhak packs the intrigue and drama of early Medieval Europe in tightly, and there's a gasp-worthy ending that'll leave you breathless.
And so, if you're casual about your history, you can leave this on the shelf. If you enjoy 6th-century epics or true-story fairy tales, then loving "The Dark Queens" is within the realm of possibility.
----
"Scarlet in Blue" by Jennifer Murphy
c.2022, Dutton $27.00 373 pages
The portrait is beautiful, but drab.
Once vivid and vibrant, the colors have become fugitive pigments – gone, lost, having left the canvas through exposure over decades. Now, you can only imagine the jeweled tones of the subject's gown, the richness of her hair, the glint in her eye, but you can't see them. As in the new novel "Scarlet in Blue" by Jennifer Murphy, it feels as though something important is missing forever.
When her mother had said it was time to go, fifteen-year-old Blue didn't bother to argue. This race was the same as the last escape was the same as the run before, but she didn't expect to land in snow country. It was cold in South Haven, Michigan.
Every time, every move, she hoped things would be different. Maybe her mother would settle down and let Blue make friends, fall in love, have a dog like a normal teenager. Maybe her mother wouldn't see "HIM," an invisible man who was part of her mother's illness. Maybe they could live in the real world for once.
Scarlet never walked, she twirled when she moved, hands above her head. People might have thought she was eccentric – she painted in the dark and destroyed her own canvases, and her palette came from natural sources – but they bought her works anyway, didn't they? After all, she was a world-renowned painter with a gallery and shows in New York City, and she had famous friends! Moving around wasn't her first choice, either, but she had to protect Blue from HIM.
This trip to South Haven, and the revenge she'd find... that would fix all the problems.
When his wife Lily died, Dr. Henry Williams knew he'd never love anyone the same way again, and so his attraction to his new patient, Scarlet, made no sense. Yes, she was intriguing and mysterious but she was also in need of psychoanalyzation. He was obsessed with her, but he couldn't figure out why. Why did she choose him to be her doctor?
Layer by layer: that's how the Masters created their paintings. It's how author Jennifer Murphy presents her "Scarlet in Blue."
The first layer will put you on edge: Murphy starts her tale with tension and the admission that there's been a murder, but decades ago and there's no mystery in that. Uniquely, readers aren't particularly urged to solve anything. Instead, we're pulled sideways, tucked into Blue's life and her growing fears and frustrations, while we watch Scarlet dive out-of-control. And here comes another layer: her relationship with Henry has a distinctive feel of an old-time movie with clever distractions to make you sometimes forget that murder.
No worries: Murphy blends it in at just the right times, making it bleed into the rest of the story until the picture comes clear.
Set in the early 1960s, this is a noir movie lover's book. It's for fans who don't quite want a mystery to read. Just put "Scarlet in Blue" in your lap and color yourself sunny yellow.
----
Books for Science-Minded Readers
c.2022, various publishers $24.00 - $28.00 various page counts
The world is filled with wonders.
There are so many things to learn, so many things to learn about. So why not grab these great books for science-minded readers...?
First, for the mathematician in you, there's "Making Numbers Count" by Chip Heath & Karla Starr (Avid Reader Press, $24.00), a book that shows how numbers can change minds and lives.
For instance, you probably already know that statistics can be manipulated to a writer's whims, but how do you make statistical information relevant to your audience? How do you properly "recast" a stat for better rememberability? And how can you use numbers to do nifty tricks, help people see your point of view, and make your commute better?
The answer's in this book.
If you happen to spill something on it, well, you're going to want "Sticky" The Secret Science of Surfaces" by Laurie Winkless (Bloomsbury Sigma,$28.00), then.
This very cool book explains that stickiness is everywhere: not only does it exist in nature, but many arms of science rely on properties of stickiness and its accompanying friction. There's not necessarily an "icky" in "Sticky," as you'll see; sticky exists in very surprising places that keep us moving, working, playing, and alive.
Speaking of alive, you know you want to read "A Taste for Poison" by Neil Bradbury, PhD (St. Martin's Press, $27.99). Every whodunit fan and armchair detective needs to read this book, in fact; it's full of true mysteries, nefarious behavior, impressive sleuthing, historical plots, and fascinating ways that chemical substances and natural concoctions have be used, misused, and terribly abused throughout time – including some chillingly modern poisonings that may shock you. Though the approach to this subject is serious, Bradbury makes it very fascinating and easy to enjoy. The interesting thing about poison is this: it's not always what it does, but also what it doesn't do. Read this book to find out more...
And finally, check out "Owning the Sun" by Alexander Zaitchik (Counterpoint, $26.00), a history of "monopoly medicine," or meds that have been owned by corporations that closely guard their manufacture.
Readers, especially news junkies, won't be surprised to know that there's a lot of background to this, going back to at least World War II, and it includes business and government entities. A lot of legalities are involved, too – for instance, do we protect intellectual properties to allow for corporate profits, or do we insist that life-saving medicines and vaccines be free or extremely low-cost? Why do your taxes pay for medical research, while the companies who benefited from tax-funded grants make big profits? Shouldn't medical substances be cheaper, for the good of humanity? Argument starter, thought-provoker, question-asker, "Owning the Sun" is a book you need to read now.
And if these great science-minded books don't exactly speak to your burning curiosity, be sure to ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for their ideas or insight. They know books better than almost anybody. They'll help you find these four great books. You'll wonder how you ever missed them.
----
"ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling" by Ron Franscell
c.2022, Berkley $27.00 304 pages
A quarter of an inch.
Roughly, that's the thickness between your scalp and your brain: a tiny fraction of bone between the world and your history, beliefs, your thoughts, feelings, and ideas. It seems insignificant, but that space – about the same as four stacked pennies – is everything. What's beneath it, as in the new book "ShadowMan" by Ron Franscell, well, it's complicated.
It was toward the end of June, 1973, and it wasn't quite morning when fourteen-year-old Heidi Jaeger was awakened by a breeze.
Had she left the tent-flap open around midnight when she'd come back from an outhouse run? No, she'd been creeped-out by something and had gone straight back to the tent but she was sure she'd zipped it up tight. All was well then – her siblings were asleep like a pile of puppies – but now, at that predawn hour, something was definitely wrong.
Susie, Heidi's seven-year-old sister, was gone, and there was a neatly-cut hole in the tent near where her head should've been.
Because of federal laws, "with or without an invitation," the FBI would be involved in this case and so Special Agent Byron Dunbar was called. Dunbar was a local guy who'd served under J. Edgar Hoover before returning home to care for his parents; he knew the terrain so he started gathering evidence, but there wasn't much of it. He began interviewing people who might've had information about the abduction, but even in everybody-knew-everybody Manhattan, Montana, nobody seemed to know a thing.
Then someone began phoning the Jaeger home, taunting Susie's mother with false clues. And nineteen-year-old Sandy Smallegan disappeared.
Crime-solving in the early 1970s was still relatively simple, although the FBI had been working with intriguing new information. It'd already been established that some killers could be pre-identified by their habits and personality peccadilloes. Dunbar knew this, and with the Bureau's help, he'd severely narrowed the list of suspects but he was frustrated – until it was suggested that he use a new method of crime solving.
Voiceprinting, they said, was nearly as individual and distinctive as a fingerprint...
So, you know that squinchy-eyed face you make when the rest of your body cringes? Yeah, that's what you'll get when you read "ShadowMan."
You'll recoil because these crimes were gruesome and author Ron Franscell doesn't candy-coat that; instead, he gives readers an armchair tour of an evil, depraved mind and the things it can do. Squirm and twist awhile, make that face, then let yourself be immersed in Franscell's detailed account of the development of profiling methodology within the FBI. Yes, true crime fanatics, you'll love how murder and history are woven together, especially if you're already familiar with the Bureau's ways. Whodunit fans won't exactly find mystery in this story, but the background will appeal to you.
When you've got books about the Body Farm on your shelf, or anything by John Douglas or Robert Ressler, "ShadowMan" deserves to be right next to them. If you love a gruesome tale of crime-solving, wrap your head around this one.