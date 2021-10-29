Calling all arts and crafts enthusiasts! If you’ve been aching to attend an exciting craft show this season, we have the cure-all. Whether you’re looking to buy handmade crafts or simply seeking a wholesome arts-and-crafts-themed day, we have the solution.
Go solo; take your friends and/or family; plan a fun day with your kids; or set up a crafts date with your partner! Either way, you’ll manage to check-out the local crafts scene and have a fun, memorable, creative and enthralling time. The various shows feature a fantastic combination of handmade crafts, jewelry, bath and body products, home décor, gourmet food, concessions, wood working products, and so much more.
Come support local small business crafters!
CRAFT SHOW IN CLEVELAND (Minnesota)
The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Cleveland Public School.
“Our FFA chapter at school is running it as a fundraiser. So far, we have over 20 vendors (mostly handmade crafters) registered, but we hope to add more,” Show Advisor Kelly Susa said.
Attending this show is a great idea for Christmas shopping. Admission and parking is free to the public, and this is the first of what the chapter is hoping to be an annual event. The new FFA chapter is running the fair and the concessions as a fundraiser to support the activities they sponsor throughout the year.
Some of the handmade items include women’s shirts, baby onesies, wool items, art paintings and photographs, holiday decor, gnomes, rugs, purses and bags, signs, cards, home decor, and ornaments. There will be a couple of food vendors selling canned goods and other edible items.
“We will also have Color Street, Tupperware, Scentsy, Avon, and a few other company sales reps in attendance,” Susa remarked.
FALL VENDOR & CRAFT FAIR (St. Peter, Minnesota)
The St. Peter American Legion presents the Fall Vendor & Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
“Come and shop local at your American Legion Post 37. We will have food available for purchase, and there are over 15 vendors on premise to start your holiday shopping,” said Angie Glassel, President, St. Peter Legion Auxiliary Unit 37.
The bar is open at 10 a.m. with specials (and Tacos-in-a-bag will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Visit the Vendor & Craft Fair for great bargains and great fun. Some of the vendors on premise include Craft Addict, Yellow Brick Pottery, Kristin’s Kreations, Kato Yarn, Swan Lake Photography, Limelife-by Alcone, Pampered Chef, Color Street Nails, Guileless Green, Sparkles and Glistens Tumblers, and more.
“It’s nice to get people to come into our Legion Post 37 and see what we have to offer. The Auxiliary is celebrating 100 years this year, and we’ve been busy with many activities, including participating in the Chamber of Commerce Girls Night Out by offering a four Coach purse giveaway,” Glassel said.
ARTS & CRAFTS AFFAIR AT CANTERBURY PARK (Shakopee, Minnesota)
The good folks at Huffman Productions look forward to welcoming everyone back in person to the 2021 Autumn Festival, an Arts & Crafts Affair at Canterbury Park in Shakopee Nov. 11-14. Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters display and sell their hand-crafted works.
Huffman’s Arts & Crafts tour of shows are consistently ranked in the "Top 100 Shows in the Country" by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Don’t miss the excitement, including an hourly gift certificate winner, plenty of food and drink, lots of family fun, and free parking.
Show hours: Thursday/Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission prices: Adults $10, Seniors $9, Children Under 10 are Free. Paid admission good all weekend.
100 LADIES AND GENTLEMEN CRAFT SHOW (Kenyon, Minnesota)
Curt and Marlene Morrow offer one of the greatest shows in the state.
“This fall will be our 48th annual show. I never thought way back when I started a 15 Ladies Craft Sale in the spring in my basement that it would continue all these years. There have been some changes through the years, and now it is the 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Sale,” said Marlene Morrow.
She wants only quality, handmade-in-America items (to clarify, there is a difference between buying a manufactured item online and then reselling it; compared to an artist that creates something from scratch that is unique and special). Morrow strives for uniqueness and always tries to not stock the same items one can get at any chain store retailer.
This show is the place to find unique fall, Christmas, and general items for the entire family or to just seek gifts for yourself. Some of the exhibitors are local and others come from as far away as Milwaukee. Marlene and husband, Curt, make baskets, which feature solid wood bottoms. The quality baskets are attractive, useful, and affordable gifts.
There are also many styles of kitchen towels for sale; some with cute sayings. Metal wall decor is popular now, and the venue has a wall full of it. Find lots of wooden items: flags, tables, lock boxes, bowls; also hand-crafted fall and Christmas decor.
“Our show is held inside a clean, well-lit building. It is stroller and wheelchair accessible. We take Master and Visa, checks and even old-fashioned cash, as payment. Our lawn is decorated for fall, and a scarecrow contest is included. I thank my wonderful exhibitors for the quality products they bring. Without them, there would be no show. Too, I thank all the customers who come back year after year. Your smiles are worth everything!” said Marlene.
This year’s show runs from Oct. 14 to Nov. 7. - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Located at 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon, MN. Like them on Facebook at Morrows Gifts.
A HANDMADE CHRISTMAS (Austin, Minnesota)
It’s the eighth annual A Handmade Christmas — Indie Maker Market. It takes place Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m.; Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be 30 (plus) handmade artists and crafters inside the beautifully decorated Austin Hormel Historic Home.
“Friday night tickets are $10, which includes a free glass of wine, passed hors d’oeuvres, and the ability to come Saturday again for free!” Handmade Christmas Event Founder Kristy A. Rooney said.
Saturday tickets are $5. There is a bloody Mary bar and a pulled pork lunch available Sunday. Shoppers can also tour the decorated upstairs of the mansion with their ticket purchase. Tickets are on sale at the beginning of November at ahandmadechristmas.com.
The vendors offer a plethora of items: functional pottery, fresh-roasted, small-batch coffee, wood bread boards, handmade pens, pyrography on basswood, knit hats, goat soap, dry soup mixes, acrylic paintings, soy candles, home goods, and jewelry. All are “Jury-selected” goods, and all are handmade from Minnesota makers.