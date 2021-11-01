November – it’s here - the month we stop, celebrate, and reflect with gratitude on the blessings we enjoy regularly.
Here at the Northfield Arts Guild, we are constantly grateful for many things, but we are currently taking the time to celebrate our amazing volunteers. The Guild would not survive without the regular infusion of time and talent by the wonderful volunteers in our community. We recently recognized four outstanding volunteers for their contributions throughout 2021.
Katherine Norrie contributes regularly to our visual arts programming and is an overall champion for all Guild activities. Fred Gustafson devotes his time to ensuring that our pottery studio stays in good working order and student work gets fired in a timely and professional way. Greg Muth has devoted considerable time to maintaining our theater building and providing that facility with regular and ongoing improvements. Susan Carlson has served our board, committees, and theater with intention, creativity, and general ongoing leadership.
These four people — and scores like them — are what make the Guild a great place for everyone in our community! Thank you, volunteers! You make the Guild work.
We are regularly gratified by our amazing community members who visit and support the Guild and share their time and resources as members, advocates, sponsors, supporters, and participants. Thank you, community members and patrons. You give the Guild purpose.
We are also constantly grateful for the creative community and the artists in our midst. Their work graces our stages, our gallery walls, our dance studio, our concert halls, and our classrooms. Thank you, artists. You make the Guild shine.
We look forward to these events in the weeks ahead and hope that you can join us and celebrate the arts as they shine throughout our community …
On Nov. 6 and 7, the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra will celebrate its 40th anniversary with two dynamic concerts featuring the commissioned premiere of Minnesota Suite by Reinaldo Moya, and the Sibelius Violin Concerto with soloist Francesca Anderegg. See our website at northfieldartsguild.org for tickets, details, times, and location.
The Fine Craft Collective moves into our Main Gallery space on Nov. 6 and will be with us until Dec. 24. Twenty-six artists will be included in this annual tradition, as they bring their fine arts, crafts, and functional items for sale to our community. Not only does this show offer artisans an opportunity to exhibit in a professional space, it also allows members of the community to meet, mingle, and shop during this festive season.
The Cactus Blossoms will perform at Armory Square Nov. 20. Don’t miss this great concert – tickets are on sale and will be sold out soon. Get yours today by visiting our website or by calling the Guild at 507-645-8877.
Purple Door Youth Theater will present a staged radio play of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12. Usher in the season with this classic performed by the talented youth that hone their craft and share their talents with us regularly. Tickets on sale in our Division Street shop or at northfieldartsguild.org.
We wish you a festive and gratitude-filled season and we hope to see you at the Northfield Arts Guild soon. Thank you for playing your part in the success of the Guild. Our doors are open and our hearts are full.