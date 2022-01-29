Long, cold winters are legendary in Minnesota, but snow and freezing temperatures can also provide the ideal conditions for a wide range of fun activities for area residents to enjoy during months like February. The long list of winter activities can also make for a unique date night option for couples looking for an alternative to the usual list of Valentine’s Day choices in 2022.
The following are some of the area’s wintertime activities that might offer a cure to cabin fever here in Southern Minn.
Snow Tubing
If you are looking for a fast-paced and fun-filled downhill activity that doesn’t require much experience, snow tubing might be your thing. If you have your own snow tube and don’t mind climbing, check out some of the area’s local parks for sled hills near you as a low cost option for snow tubing.
The area also offers a few snow tubing facilities that feature snow making, lights, tube rentals and tow ropes, which eliminates the dreaded climb back to the top of the hill.
One of the newest additions in the area for snow tubing enthusiasts is Steeplechase Tubing at the Steeplechase Events Center in Mazeppa (59468 423rd Ave., Mazeppa). The facility is in its first year of operation in 2022.
“We have our tubing hill open that has five different lanes and we are working on, and it should be open in the next three to four weeks, Minnesota’s longest tubing hill and one of the longest tubing hills in the country,” Justin Steck of Steeplechase Tubing said.
Steeplechase has snowmaking equipment on its hills and provides tubes custom designed for its facility. The Steeplechase Events Center has been open for six years but this is the first season that it has offered snow tubing. Steeplechase Tubing is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and lights allow the facility to be open on Friday and Saturday evenings until 10 p.m. — a perfect date night opportunity during February.
“We’ve seen a ton of couples coming out and lots of families with kids too,” Steck said.
Another locale for tubing in Southern Minnesota is Mount Kato, which also offers downhill skiing just south of Mankato. The tubing runs at Mount Kato are open from Thursday through Sunday during the season. A unique feature at Mount Kato is ‘glow tubing,’ which is offered in the evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The runs are specially lit with colored lights to enhance the atmosphere on the hill.
A third location for snow tubing is just north on I-35 at the Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn. Buck Hill offers snow tubing on Wednesdays through Sundays during the season and the facility is open daily until 9 p.m. for tubing.
Downhill Skiing and Snowboarding
No need to travel to the mountains out west to experience the thrills of downhill skiing and snowboarding, as southern Minnesota residents can enjoy hitting the slopes at several nearby locations.
Mount Kato is one of the top destinations in the region, with 19 runs, ranging from beginner greens to expert black diamonds. The facility has a terrain park for snowboarders and it also features five quad chair lifts and three double chair lifts.
For those new to the sport, Mount Kato Snowsports Learning Center is a certified school for teaching both skiing and snowboarding. Equipment rentals are also available for both skiers and snowboarders.
To make it a date night at the ski hill, Mount Kato’s Lift Bar and Grill offers a full range of adult beverages along with a variety of food options for the hungry. Of note, Mount Kato does offer special rates of $20 for lift tickets after 6 p.m. on Sunday evenings, and on Thursdays nights, college students with a valid ID card can receive discount rates of $15 for lift tickets and $15 for rental equipment.
In the bluff country along the Mississippi River, Welch Village in Welch, Minn. is located just 10 minutes north of Red Wing and features 50 runs and six quad lifts. Welch Village is open seven days a week during the season until 9 p.m. - and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Further south, in Wabasha, Coffee Mill Ski Area provides 15 scenic runs and one of the longest vertical drops of a ski area in Minnesota south of Duluth. The bowl arrangement of the ski area includes tree-lined runs that offer scenic vistas of the area and daily lift ticket rates are among the lowest in the area.
Along with snow tubing, Buck Hill in Burnsville offers 16 ski and snowboard runs along with a large terrain park serviced by 10 lifts. Buck Hill is open seven days a week until 9 p.m. during the season. To make it a complete evening, the Live Music Series at Buck Hill features top area musicians playing every Friday evening in February from 6 to 9 p.m. in Buck’s 54 Bar and Grill at the base of the ski hill.
Ice Skating
A perfect choice for a star filled date night is ice skating on one of the area’s many outdoor skating rinks. Since the rinks are outdoors, weather conditions can often dictate ice conditions, so it is best to check with the local parks on ice quality and availability.
The city of Northfield is blessed with six outdoor skating options and each one offers lighting for skating in the evening along with shelters to change skates and warm up. A top destination for skating in Northfield is the 400 meter skating oval featuring a 25-foot lane at the Rodeo Grounds in Babcock Park.
Other outdoor skating rink locations throughout Northfield include Greenvale School, Tyler Park, Washington Park, Way Park and next to the Northfield Ice Arena.
A longtime favorite for the community of Owatonna, Morehouse Park offers skating on the Straight River (when the ice is thick enough) along with adjacent skating areas and hockey rinks. The adjacent Warsinski Chalet provides a place to change skates, get a bit to eat and warm up along with skate rentals and nordic ski rentals. The chalet is open from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.
Make sure you check with your local park districts throughout the area, since many offer outdoor skating rinks and warming houses throughout the winter.
Indoor skating rinks also abound in the area and the majority of them offer open skating times and skate rentals for those who prefer the climate control conditions of indoor skating. Area indoor rinks include the Northfield Ice Arena, Faribault’s Ice Arena in North Alexander Park, Owatonna’s Steele County Four Seasons Centre, New Prague Ice Arena and Waseca Community Arena.
Snowshoeing
Once the domain of backwoods trappers and mountain men, snowshoeing has become a popular outdoor winter activity in recent years. Area parks and trails are the perfect location to tryout this sport and there are several locations that offer equipment rental for those new to the sport.
When snow conditions cooperate, the area’s state parks are an outstanding choice for snowshoeing in Southern Minnesota. Nerstrand Big Woods State Park offers miles of trails and a chance to see the scenic Hidden Falls frozen over for the winter months.
Snowshoe rentals are available at the park’s visitor’s center. Please call 507-384-6140 for visitor’s center hours at Nerstand. Other area state parks include Sakatah Lake State Park (Morristown), Rice Lake State Park (Owatonna) and Minneopa State Park (Mankato). Remember to check with the Minnesota State Park website for availability of restrooms and other facilities during the winter months.
In Faribault, the River Bend Nature Center is a favorite destination for both snowshoeing and cross country skiing during the winter months. Snowshoe rentals will be available at River Bend at various pop-events throughout the winter and one of those upcoming events in February will be an Adult Night Out: Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe event on Friday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We will have luminaries set up along a trail through River Bend, and it is just over a mile long,” said Molly Olson, River Bend Nature Center Naturalist/Marketing Coordinator. “People will be able to hike or snowshoe, and then inside, we will have an adult beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) for the participants. They can rent snowshoes from us, but they don’t have to, since our trails are packed, so it is not too difficult to walk even if there is a lot of snow.”
Olson said that River Bend is renting snowshoes this year as pop-up events since they have so many other rental events during the season and this rental option was best for them this winter.
“This year, we are just doing pop-up events, so when there is enough snow we will post on the front page of our website when we do a pop-up event for people to come out and rent snowshoes,” Olson said.
If you have your own snowshoes, admission to the River Bend Nature Center is free and the trails are open 365 days of the year from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The center’s interpretive center is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Snowshoes are also available for rental through Northfield Community Education by calling 507-664-3502.
Cross Country Skiing
A great way to enjoy the outdoors and stay in shape during the long winter months is cross country skiing, and Southern Minnesota has several ideal locations to enjoy this sport. Once again, the many trails and parks in the area are great locations to try this activity out.
To obtain the ideal conditions for cross country skiing, it is best to visit one of the area’s groomed cross country trails.
In St. Peter, there are over 5 miles of cross country (and ATV) ski trails at Traverse des Sioux Park. The park cuts through woods and alongside the Minnesota River for some beautiful views.
In Northfield, the scenic Carleton College Cowling Arboretum provides a 4.4 mile classic ski trail in the Lower Arb and a 2.4 mile trail featuring both classic and skate style tracks in the Upper Arb.
The trails in the Carleton Arboretum are maintained through a collaboration between the college and parent volunteers from the Northfield High School Nordic Ski team, who help assist in grooming the trails. In return, the ski team is able to practice on the trails at Carleton.
Admission to the Cowling Arboretum is free and it is open to the public each day from dawn until dusk. No state ski pass is needed to use the trails at the Arboretum. The Carleton trails are also open to hikers and snowshoers during the winter months, but people are reminded to not walk on the groomed part of the trails since it can damage the ski surface.
The River Bend Nature Center in Faribault also offers seven miles of groomed cross country ski trails. A Great Minnesota Ski Pass is required to use the trails at River Bend along with these other groomed cross country ski facilities in the region: Ritter Farm Park (Lakeville), Cannon Valley Trail (Red Wing to Cannon Falls), Mississippi National Golf Links (Red Wing), Frontenac State Park (Frontenac), Root River Valley State Trails (Lanesboro) and Harmony-Preston Valley State Trails (Preston to Harmony).
In Owatonna, cross country ski rentals are available at Morehouse Park and groomed facilities are available nearby on the City Parks Trail along with groomed trails at Brooktree Golf Course.
Eagle Watching
The winters months might bring cold weather but they also bring an opportunity to check out the annual return of bald eagles to the tree-lined banks of the upper Mississippi River. The best places to check out these majestic birds is to find any open water areas on the river.
Top locations to do this are below the lock and dam in Alma, Wisconsin and over on the Minnesota side of the river at Reads Landing. On good days, eagles congregate in these areas in the 100s. For best viewing, remember to bring a pair of binoculars or a spotting score. If you are a camera buff, make sure you bring a good zoom lens to capture unforgettable images of the eagles while they soar over the river looking for fish to catch.
You can check out the number of eagles in the area by visiting this website provided by the National Eagle Center in Wabasha: nationaleaglecenter.org/winter-bald-eagle-count.
The National Eagle Center is currently closed for renovations and it will reopen to the public in the spring of 2022.
Ice Fishing
Ice covers most of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes during the wintertime, but it doesn’t put a stop to fishing as the sport of ice fishing is another popular activity in Southern Minnesota. The area has multiple lakes to test your luck through the ice.
In the St. Peter and Le Sueur County area, hot fishing spots include Lake Washington, the German-Jefferson chain of lakes, Lake Elysian and many more. A large variety of fish can be found in those locations.
Lakes in the immediate Faribault area that offer anglers an opportunity to catch crappies, sunfish, walleyes and northern pike include Shields Lake, Mazaka Lake, French Lake, Cedar Lake Roberds Lake and Kelly/Dudley Lake. Just west of Northfield, Circle Lake, Union Lake and Fox Lake are another set of lakes offering quality ice fishing prospects during the season.
In the Owatonna area, Lake Chase and Lake Kohlmeier are two locations to check out for ice fishing this winter, and just west of Faribault top lakes in the Morristown/Waterville area include Cannon, Sakatah, Tetonka and Elysian.
Local bait shops are a great place to obtain needed supplies, equipment, ice thickness reports and advice for ice fishing in the region. Local shops to check out in the region include Corner Bait in Madison Lake, John’s Bait & Tackle and Lake Country Convenience and Bait near Faribault, Ziggy’s in downtown Northfield and Hiller’s Last Call Liquor and Bait in Morristown. In Owatonna, Fleet Farm and Cabela’s also offer a wide variety of ice fishing equipment along with live bait.
NOTE: As always, snow and weather will dictate the availability of all outdoor winter activities in Southern Minnesota, so it is best to call head to check on conditions for any activities you plan to do.