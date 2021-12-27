31-Dec Kave Jazz "Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S., Northfield" 6-8 p.m. KAVE is a jazz duo comprised of two top tier Twin Cities jazz players who happen to have deep connections to Northfield. Bassist Kevin Clements and vibraphone player Dave Hagedorn. https://go.evvnt.com/974712-0info@imminentbrewing.com
31-Dec Driver Five "Corks & Pints, 22 Fourth St. NE., Faribault" 7-10 p.m. Roadkill Band has been rocking the Minneapolis/St Paul North Metro for over 10 years and are changing things up. Recently changed name to Driver Five. https://go.evvnt.com/974670-0driverfiveband@gmail.com
31-Dec Disco Glam NYE "The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., Saint Peter" "8 p.m.-1 a.m." "Party like it's the 70s and 80s again. Disco Glam attire is encouraged. Doors open at 8 p.m. Drag Me with a Spoon (Drag Show) will be heating up the room starting at 9. Then CNDRM. Tickets online." https://go.evvnt.com/974691-0hello@capitolroom.com
31-Dec Red Dirt Road: The Mill "The Mill Event Center, 310 Second Ave. SW., Waseca" 7-11 p.m. "Red Dirt Road was formed in June of 2013 and has morphed into the Midwest's premier country and rock show. They combine great musicianship, killer harmonies, an arena style light show, a high energy performance, and great songs that you know and love into a show that you will not want to miss." bandsintown.com