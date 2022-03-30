Matthew French Strives For Community and Contagious Hope
Matthew French, an Ohio transplant who originally moved to Minnesota to be a youth pastor, sat down with us to talk about his new release, Two Sides, half of which is out in the world, titled Side 1. The other half, aptly titled Side 2, is forthcoming. Matthew, who you may have heard of before as M. French, writes songs that spark up the inner movie highlight reel, yank at your feelings and drum up memories you thought were long gone. The familiarity of his Bon Jovi-esque voice combined with his heartfelt sentiments results in irresistible ear candy.
How did you decide to pursue a career in ministry?
It’s a really great question. Certainly growing up in a family that went to church every Sunday and Wednesdays when that was a thing, it was just part of my family upbringing. It was something that, I don’t know that I…you know I think anyone who goes into a church world, ministry whatever you want to call it, thing, feels some type of calling. And I felt a calling to it… But I just wanted to help people and I wanted to be part of something that was uplifting to people. A place where people could lean on if they needed something and be a part of a community. I think that’s what drew me to it most. I think it can sometimes feel like this super high calling but it’s really just a relationship thing, where you’re building relationships with your community. I did feel a calling to it but I never really thought of it as like a lofty thing.
What was the main inspiration for the songs on Two Sides? And when did you write these songs?
Some of the songs have been around for quite a while. I released the album Sweet Love in 2018 and some of the songs were around before that album… When I make an album I have a list of songs and I’ve already started the list of songs for the next album. I might want to record these songs someday but I want them to have some kind of a story to them. This album in particular, Two Sides, it came out of some lingering processing, still divorce. There are a couple of those songs that are making it onto Two Sides. Certainly the last album was full of love songs and all positive vibes. I felt like I had grown in my writing in the sense of writing about the sweet love vibes but also being able to tackle some more serious subjects in the writing. I think that’s where the theme Two Sides came out of. Where it doesn’t all have to be rainbows. It can be some of the inbetween. I didn’t even necessarily realize how much it really spoke-- until going through the pandemic these last couple of years. And then looking at this music that we recorded during the pandemic. It speaks to that, being in between these two places. You’re in a rough patch of life and you’re moving through it. Maybe you're somewhere in the middle going from one side to the other. So that's really, again unintentionally intentional. I put a group of songs together. I loved that about the writing process. I had most of the songs picked out well before we started the Two Sides album. But they take on a different meaning based on what’s happening in life. Certainly the uncertainty of many things that have happened over the last couple of years here really brought an even greater meaning to this group of songs for me.
Do we know when Side 2 be out?
I wish I had a date. It’s all recorded. It’s in the hands of Chris [Furst - Matthew’s best friend and collaborator/producer on the album], mixing and mastering. He’s in the process of moving his studio so he’s working on it so I don’t have a specific date. Just to give you a sneak preview of what to expect. The way that I organized with the Two Sides, Side 2 is definitely more upbeat both musically and feel wise and message wise. If they listen to my album Sweet Love and then Side 1 and go where did the guy who wrote the love songs go? He comes out on Side 2 but he’s not overly sweet like he was on Sweet Love.
Because you mentioned before wanting to create community and relationships, is that what you would say is your goal making music? Where would you like your music career to go? It’s clear connecting people, creating community is important to you.
I’m certainly intentional about writing and I want the writing to connect people in community. That’s a goal of… I was at a corporate work conference - and they had this kind of motivational guy speaker [sic] and he was talking about how each month he sets a reminder on his calendar to reset his intentions around his work. So I set a reminder on my calendar at the first of every month that says “what is my intention for my music and shows that I play?” and to answer that question each time is to bring people together in community around shared stories. Like the song [The Man In The Yellow Chair]. I want that to continue to be why I’m doing music. Certainly it’s always fun to hear your songs on the radio or when people pay attention to your music, that’s wonderful, but if none of that happens I want people to feel something when they hear my songs. I want them to leave a show feeling hopeful. I want this contagious hope to come out of my music and my performances.
You are a guitar collector, how many do you have?
I’m gonna count. I have 7 currently, which is probably about three or four more than I should have. I kind of went on a stretch here recently where I bought two vintage guitars; one from 1954 and one from 1955. I love the old ones but obviously there’s that investment that goes with it as well. But there’s something about the history of an instrument where you know, someone else wrote a song on this guitar or many someone else's wrote a song on this guitar. I particularly love Gibson guitars and I just sort of gravitated towards them and I like to study the history and learn about how they were made back then. Then to be able to actually own one and play it and be a part of that history is a really cool thing for me.
Are all your guitars Gibsons then?
All but one. Yes, the one that's not a Gibson, for the song Some Days, there's a twelve string guitar on it that’s kind of the main thing that happens on that song. Before we sat down to record that, I knew we had to have a twelve string guitar on that song so I bought a twelve string just for that song.