Managed and operated under several different owners, The Fireside Lounge & Supper Club has been a bar and restaurant since the late 50s.
Michelle and Joe Amy purchased it in 2002, remodeled it and reopened it in July of 2003. Andrea Splichal joined the staff several years ago as a server while in Randolph High School. She realized that she enjoyed the kitchen and her love of cooking, and now she is the assistant kitchen manager, along-side Michelle.
The venue serves Sunday breakfast, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Current kitchen hours are Wed., Thurs. 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (bar open later); Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (bar open later); Serving lunch and dinner, Sunday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. (bar open later); “Our BBQ Ribs are a customer favorite. They are slow-cooked, and served with our home-made BBQ sauces,” said Michelle Amy. Ribs are offered Wednesdays and Friday evenings. Thursday is ‘Tap & Taco Thursday’. Customers can enjoy a tap beer for just $3, and specials are offered on tacos, fajitas, and Margaritas, along with other rotating features, like chimichangas and more. Friday (and all weekend) is a traditional Fish Fry, along with about 6 other weekend specials; such as steaks, lobster, scallops, pasta and more. Saturday Night is Prime Rib night, served from 4:30 until gone. Michelle's homemade desserts are always a hit. Just about all the desserts are home-made in the dessert cooler and are rotated each week. Also, all Fireside soups are home-made by Michelle and Andrea.
Michelle says that being an owner/operator is an important reason for the venue’s success. “Our extensive menu allows customers to dine several times a week, without getting bored with the menu. During COVID in 2020-21, we took the opportunity to remodel and freshen up the building, kitchen and dining spaces. The former screened-in patio was enclosed into a 4-season patio and dining area. The space is also available for small parties, meetings, family gatherings, etc. A new outdoor patio space will open in 2022.”
The Fireside Lounge & Supper Club has evolved over the years, from a more local beer and burger joint, to a more full-service dining and supper club experience; similar to some of the old school dining places no longer around, like Sandy Point Supper Club, The Fisherman’s Inn in Oronoco, Lavender Inn and Evergreen Knoll in Faribault, and The Black Stallion in Hampton. At Fireside, guests enjoy a cocktail and conversation before and after dinner. It is a non-rushed experience.
Home cooking is on the menu, and many traditional supper club-style dinners, like the fish fry, prime rib, steaks and chicken entrees are always paramount. Too, the Amys offer a variety of over 20 different hamburgers, wraps, salads and sandwiches, when a lighter-fare lunch or dinner is desired.
The Fireside Lounge is the perfect partner for the outdoor music that is held several times each year in Dennison; including Dennison Days, the first Saturday of August each year; and a new annual event is the Labor Day weekend event, which features an Elvis, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond tribute show. Joe and Michelle also host live music, indoors, on several occasions as well during the year.
What started out to be a local establishment in the early 2000s, has progressed over the years as demands and demographics have changed. Fireside’s atmosphere is warm and relaxing. Customers can arrive in work clothes and enjoy a beverage in the bar area, or come out for a special event and enjoy the relaxed milieu.
Michelle and Joe have been in the customer service business all their lives, and they believe that getting out for a good meal in a relaxed atmosphere is more important than ever.
"Locally owned and operated, Fireside is more than just a local bar and grill. We welcome you to take a short drive to delicious! From the basic burger and sandwich menu, daily features and scrumptious dinner entrees, our casual atmosphere is the best stop for lunch, dinner and weekend breakfast." — the Amys (37540 Goodhue Ave., Dennison, Minnesota).