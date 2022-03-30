Only 3½ years after moving to Faribault, Kate Langlais, 32, is already making a mark on the Southern Minnesota arts scene. A talented portrait and landscape artist, Langlais also teaches. Her passion for art is lifelong. She remembers trying to paint with watercolors at age two, one of her earliest memories.
Now she’s the mother of two-year-old Frida, who also loves art. Langlais and her husband, Frank McGrogan, will welcome a second child in June.
Langlais is happy to be back in her native Minnesota—she grew up in the St. Cloud area—returning here from urban Massachusetts. McGrogan’s job landed them in Faribault. They’ve embraced their new community and all it offers, including the Paradise Center for the Arts. “We were so pleased that such a great gem would be found in a small town,” Langlais says. She teaches through the PCA (and elsewhere) and has also had her art exhibited there.
Dual roles of creating and teaching are something Langlais has pursued since the first community ed class she taught the summer after graduating high school. She went on to earn an associate of arts degree from Anoka Ramsey Community College and then her bachelor’s from Peru State, a small Nebraska college with a strong 1:1 mentorship program.
Today she remains passionate, committed and focused on creating art and sharing her knowledge with others. She stresses the importance of observation in the creative process. That’s easy to see in her work. Not long after moving to Faribault, Langlais applied for and received grant funding for “I Am Minnesota.” Via that project, she met with local immigrants to record their stories and create their portraits. She’s just been awarded a second grant to continue that effort.
Her backstory led her to this place in her creative journey, now based in southern Minnesota, but rooted in a life-long love of creating art.
Creatives often trace their artistic interests back to their youth, to some influence of person or place. What’s your artistic backstory?
I’ve been doing art for as long as I can remember. One of my earliest memories is trying to paint with watercolors using an easel and being upset when the paint dripped down the paper. Even at two years old I was attempting to create something realistic in my painting rather than abstract. I was always observant of my surroundings and this followed me into my young adult years of traveling—meeting new people and going to new places made me even more interested in creating landscape and portrait art.
We’re all familiar with the term “starving artist.” Did you consider other career choices or was art something you always knew would be your life’s professional work? I’d like to hear about that decision, whether you faced obstacles or whether it was simply a matter of pursuing your passions.
Ah, yes. I did think about other art-related jobs like graphic design or getting my teaching license, but I really felt like I was in a position to pursue my real passion for art. I saved up my babysitting money all through my teenage years, chose the cheapest possible colleges and worked many different types of jobs to make ends meet. I lived in a van for a while to travel and avoid the usual expenses of rent/utilities. This definitely made for some great artistic inspiration.
You work primarily in oil paint and charcoal, but also use graphite and chalk pastels. Why those particular art mediums?
Throughout college I worked with so many different media in all my classes. I guess those are the ones that really stuck for me, especially the oil paint and the charcoal. They just work really great for creating portraits and my clients love the results of those especially when it comes to larger commissions.
Your specialties are portraits and landscapes. What prompted you to choose those artistic focuses?
I’ve always been pretty drawn to landscape and portrait art. I’ve definitely dabbled in other subjects but those are just what really stuck for me. A good chunk of creating art is observing and those subjects really tend to jump out at me as I experience the world.
Let’s talk about portraits first. Your subjects range from commissioned work to family to faith subjects and more. What’s the process of creating a portrait? What challenges you in the process? And how do you know when you’ve succeeded in creating that “just right” portrait?
The process for each portrait looks a bit different depending on the situation. Sometimes it starts with a photo from the internet or from the client. Other times (and these are my favorite) I get to sit with clients for sketches and I take my own photos of them to work from later. Drawing a portrait can take up to a few weeks while paintings can take months to finish. I know when it’s done when both myself and the client think it looks like the subject. The challenge, I suppose, is successfully getting the portrait to look just right.
I want to expand on your faith portraits of Pope John Paul II, Pope Francis and Mother Teresa, for example. Tell me about the influence of faith in your art.
I grew up with a lot of religious imagery especially when visiting my grandparents. Mother Teresa was probably the first subject for my religious art and I picked her because I absolutely love her wrinkles.
In 2020 you received a $2,500 Minnesota State Arts Board grant to fund a project, “I Am Minnesota.” You used those monies to create portraits of and craft short stories about local immigrants. I saw your show at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault and was particularly moved. What prompted you to initiate this project? How did you find your subjects? What did you hope to accomplish via “I Am Minnesota”?
Thank you for asking about that. It was such a great experience for me to meet such interesting people in my new community. I actually get to continue the project because I just received more grant money from the Southeastern Mnnesota Arts Council to create more portraits. The next show will be in the exhibition space between Buckham Memorial Library and the community center in Faribault during the summer of 2023. It’s so important for people to be able to share their stories and equally important for their neighbors to read them and really see their humanity. I grew up around a lot of pretty bad attitudes surrounding immigrants and noticed that the worst attitudes were held by people who just didn’t know the immigrants they were hating on. I hope to reach some of those people and change some hearts while at the same time including and giving the mic to my neighbors who have been through so much to become such an important part of my community.
Now let’s turn to landscapes. I saw your landscape “Nebraska Sky” in an exhibit at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Clouds in a spacious blue sky fill nearly the entire canvas with only a sliver of greenery at the bottom. The scene reminds me of my prairie roots. I feel such a connection to that painting. I’d like to hear how place emerges in your art. What landscapes are you drawn to paint and why?
I’m so glad you feel that connection to those paintings—I do get that reaction quite a bit probably because prairie landscapes really are beautiful and sometimes it takes a painting for some folks to realize it. One amazing thing about living in the Midwest is the view we get of the sky and I definitely have taken that for granted in the past. There’s this idea that many people have that in order for a place to be “scenic” it has to have certain features like mountains. I didn’t fully appreciate what we have here until I moved away and came back.
Another important part of your art is teaching, whether in private lessons, through an art center, via community ed, “Art in the Park”, virtually and more. Why teach? Not every artist wants to or can successfully teach.
I started teaching because it’s so rewarding giving students a fun and supportive art learning experience. During the pandemic I’ve really appreciated the opportunities I’ve gotten to teach both online and outdoors. As a new mom too it’s one thing that really makes me feel like my normal self again.
You’ve offered your “Painting with Kate” classes since 2008. Tell me more about that—where you’ve taught and to whom.
“Painting with Kate” started when I was a college freshman at Anoka Ramsey up in Cambridge, Minnesota. I taught it (and variations of it) at school districts all over the area, spending summers teaching at two different districts per week. I would sometimes use the class as a mini vacation too—like traveling up to Duluth to teach there for a week or visiting relatives in Moorhead or Sauk Centre. Now that I’m in Faribault, I teach through the Paradise Center for the Arts, Northfield Community Ed and Burnsville Community Ed.
In addition to teaching students to paint portraits and landscapes and from life, you also teach “Painting Science.” What exactly is that?
“Painting Science” is one of my newest creations. It involves painting and learning about various science topics like cells, the water cycle and planets. It’s a great way to get artsy kids interested in science and “sciencey” kids interested in painting.
The pandemic presented financial and other challenges within the artistic community. How did you pivot during the pandemic so you could continue as a working artist? Did you experience any changes in what, and how, you are creating as a result of the pandemic?
The immediate pivot to teaching in an online format came surprisingly easy for me. Offering the classes virtually did have its downsides, though, as many students became tired of doing all their schooling virtually and many people value online classes less than in-person ones. Because of this I was able to secure funding through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant and offered completely free virtual classes through a year. I saw many new students become interested in art this way and am really proud of the progress they made during the online classes they took with me. I’ve continued and will continue offering virtual classes and now, with summer coming, some outdoor classes.
What do you have on your teaching schedule from April into spring/summer, whether virtually or in-person?
I’m teaching virtually through the Paradise Center for the Arts in both April and June, through Northfield in April and then through Burnsville Community Ed in July. For in-person classes I’ll be offering a drawing class for 6-11-year-olds on Mondays and a parent/child painting class for 0-5-year-olds on Tuesdays. Both of these will be in my backyard “studio” outdoors. I still have time to add more classes to my schedule if I have a few students interested in any particular topic. My classes can all be found on my website, katelanglais.com
One final question. You’re a busy mom of a nearly two-year-old daughter with your second child due in June. How do you balance everything? And is your preschooler into art?
Yes, great question. The baby being due at the beginning of June is a major reason for me keeping things virtual and outdoors this summer so our family can continue taking health precautions. Our daughter loves art and that’s why I decided to offer an outdoor class for her age group. It can be really tricky to balance everything, but with my husband’s long paternity leave it’ll be much easier to offer classes this summer and continue working on portrait commissions.