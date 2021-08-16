As the seasons change soon, many of the Owatonna Arts Center’s annual events will be happening.
One of those is ‘Pastimes’ the Fine Craft and Art sale which will be held on Nov. 11-12 & 13. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) becomes a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup & bread as part of the shopping experience.
As much as we want to attend live concerts, the musicians need the presence of people to create the energy of a live event. Julie Sweet is the founder and accomplished pianist of “Sound Field”. The ensemble will be performing works by living composers. Tom Nuessmeier on trumpet, Jake Fisher-Bassoonist, Crista Bohlmann-Violinist, Zak Rivers-cellist, Joe Kapla- pianist, Julie Sweet-pianist, and Justin Tollefson on Marimba. “Sound Field” will be Sunday Oct. 3, 4 p.m. $10 for adults at the door and kids free.
Minnesota has a very active group of artists that are members of the ‘Ming Chow Sumie’. They paint using the traditional brush working in the classic style and contemporary imagery. Craig Steinmetz and Ben Wong’s works will be showcased in the gallery on Sept. 5-26. It is named ‘Poetry of the Brush’. You are invited to meet the artists at a reception on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
In some cultures, one’s age is an honored sign of wisdom. Our communities of Owatonna and Faribault have claimed Dee Teller. She is an internationally known artist. In 1992 she was invited to compete with six thousand artists from sixteen countries and was awarded third place for her horse painting. The work was published in a book, “An Album of Selected Paintings by 20th Century Outstanding Chinese Artists’.
Since she is a woman and not Chinese, this was a major accomplishment. As is the custom to acknowledge those marking decades, Dee would like to invite you to help celebrate her 81st birthday with a sweet treat. Please come to the Arts Center on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m. She will be showing a few new works. Come and visit with Dee and renew old acquaintances.
The Owatonna Piecemakers Quilt Guild returns to the Owatonna Arts Center from Oct. 3 to Nov. 14th, 2021 with their triennial display of vibrant quilted bed coverings and wall-hangings. This show, originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, is always a popular and well-received display. This talented quilt guild has gathered for almost forty years in our community and produced over a dozen beautiful quilt displays in collaboration with OAC.
This fall, the galleries will once again be filled with over 125 traditional and contemporary quilted pieces that showcase the art of color and texture in fabric. The display will feature unique reproductions of 18th Century frame quilts, stunning “Dear Jane” quilts containing hundreds of tiny quilt blocks, and many modern quilt designs that will delight and inspire everyone. This 2021 show promises to truly demonstrate the timeless nature of a centuries-old art.
The Holiday Season is about sharing time with one another and enjoying friendships, food and drink. We invite you to the Cashwise annual Wine Tasting at the Center on Nov. 18, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The wine vendors will be showcasing the latest new wines. The deli will have a buffet of party appetizers for you to sample. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Cashwise Liquor and at the door.