I’m not an art snob, connoisseur, expert or even an amateur. I’m more like one step below amateur. I don’t get it when I look at most art.
But all that changed last weekend when I made a trip to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.
My wife and I decided to check out Walker, because of their indoor and outdoor art exhibits. I promised my wife I wouldn’t speed through the gallery like I usually do. We had plenty of time, so we would check out each piece to see if it made an impact.
Giant art pieces, complicated, multi-layered on canvas, acrylic, video, photography, and sculptures. All nice, but I didn’t understand or appreciate it like most art appreciators do. And then I wandered past a smaller piece and took a second look, and then a third. I stopped and just stared at it, and it captivated me like no other. I said "Whoa." I crossed the line to get a super close look at the brush marks and felt the presence of a volunteer, so I backed up a little.
The painting was perfect. I could get a sense of the artist, even though I didn’t even know the name of the person who painted this amazing work. I stood there for a long time looking at every swoosh, sweep and blotch of that painting. From edge to edge, you could really get a sense of the energy the artist was casting from the canvas. I said to my wife “Whoever painted this had to be one of the most passionate lovers of art, ever!”
I snapped a photo of the plaque next to the piece and moved on. We finished looking at everything inside, but I wanted to go back to that piece for one more look before we left. I guess I had the feeling that most others have when they see a piece of art that moves them. It was just an awesome feeling.
When I got home, I looked at the photos from the day, because I wanted to do a little research on the artist who painted that “unnamed” piece. His name was Beauford Delaney. He died in Paris in 1979, and man did he have a story behind him.
Beauford Delaney was about as complicated as a person could be. He’s described as an American mondernist painter who is remembered for his work with the Harlem Renaissance in the 1930s and 1940s and his later work with abstract expressionism that followed his move to Paris in the 1950s.
Mr. Delaney’s father was a barber and Methodist minister. His mother, who was born into slavery, was prominent in the church and did laundry and house cleaning. Beauford moved to New York from Knoxville, Tennessee in 1929. He is known for his work with sharp pure colors, thickly applied paints, and taut, schematic patterning. He found little corners in the world of the Great Depression that would or could captivate his work.
Can you imagine the pressures of being black and gay in a racist and homophobic society of the 1920s and 1930s? Add to that his own Christian upbringing that disapproved of homosexuality.
In 1953, Beauford moved to Paris, France. Europe attracted many other African American artists and writers, because they had found a greater sense of freedom there. His years in Paris led to a dramatic stylistic shift from the “figurative compositions of New York life to abstract expressionist studies of color and light.”
Beauford Delaney’s downfall was drinking and mental health. By 1961, he was a heavy drinker, and it impacted his often fragile mental and physical health. In 1970, Beauford started to display signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and in 1975, he was hospitalized and then committed to St. Anne’s Hospital for the insane. He died in Paris while at St. Anne’s on March 26, 1979.
When I finished reading all this about Beauford Delaney, I was incredibly sad. His work was so beautiful, and it came from such a tortured man. I hope he found eternal peace in death, and I hope he knows how much he has impacted the world with his art. He sure impacted me.