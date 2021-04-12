15-Apr You Make Our Light Shine Northfield 7-10 p.m. "Virtual fundraiser event for the Northfield Arts Guild, including music, poetry and more. During the event: enjoy a performance by Guild Theater favorites Steve Lawler and Kyra Reverman, singing “Found/Tonight” which is a totally cool mash-up of the songs “The Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” and “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen”. Experience Northfield Poet Laureate, Rob Hardy, reciting an original poem he wrote and composed for the occasion. Listen to an original song composed by Northfield Arts Guild alum, and award-winning NYC writer/composer, Karl Amundson, created for the event. Email the Guild at office@northfieldartsguild.org to RSVP." https://go.evvnt.com/764818-0
16-Apr Pound & Pour "Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery, & Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota" 7-8:30 p.m. "$20 per person. Includes a glass of wine. Bring your own mat. Sweat, sculpt and glow in this cardio jam session inspired by drumming. You won’t just listen to music – you’ll become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training with yoga and Pilates-inspired movements. Designed for all fitness levels, POUND provides the perfect atmosphere for letting loose, getting energized, toning up, and rockin’ out! This workout is a socially distanced workout and includes reserved seating for each group to enjoy their glass of wine. Workout only lasts 30 minutes." https://go.evvnt.com/764792-0