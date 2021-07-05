10-Jul International Festival "Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW., Faribault" 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "See something, or a lot of things, different than you're used to. A fun day in the park celebrating some of the many local cultures. Free to attend -- music, entertainment, food from around the world, flag ceremony, dancers, kids activities and more." https://go.evvnt.com/812444-0
14-Jul Waseca County Free Fair "Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca" "10 a.m.- July 18, 8 p.m." "County fair season has begun, and Waseca County is offering all the usual fixings. It's an opportunity to get out, walk around and see a large variety of happenings. Food trucks and stands, beer gardens, music and dancing, animal shows, carnivals, demo derbies, and so much more." https://go.evvnt.com/812501-0