16-Jun Heritage Days Faribault "9 a.m.- June 19, 7 p.m." "The annual celebration in Faribault provides a long list of potential activities, starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Rice County Historical Society open from 9 a.m. Wednesday. The celebration opening ceremony is 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Events throughout weekend, including music, craft show, farmers market and parades. There is also, of course, lots of drinks, food and music." https://go.evvnt.com/802697-0
18-Jun Elysian Dayz "Food, fun and live music for the whole family. Come down to enjoy food trucks, face painting, make-and-take crafts, Kidsdance interactive DJ, volleyball and cornhole tournaments, and much more. Musical performances by 32 Below, Rumble Seat, Shane Martin, Madd Company, Buffalo Alice, and Category 5." https://go.evvnt.com/802622-0
18-Jun Friendship Days Nicollet "5 p.m.- June 20, 3 p.m." "This annual celebration in little Nicollet features a carnival, which opens 5 p.m. Friday, plus, food, drinks, music and a parade. Other activities include escape rooms, bean bag tournament, dance party, bike drawings, a kiddie peddle pull, a Twins autograph signing and more." https://go.evvnt.com/802719-0
18-Jun Straight River Days "South Main Street, S Main Street South Main Street, Medford" "5:30 p.m.- June 19, 11 p.m." "The annual community celebration features the parade at 7 p.m. Friday, plus a maker's market, treasure hunt, make and take workshop, car show, kidz zone, escape rooms, bean bag tournament, barrel rides, BINGO, raffles, pool party, street dance and more. It's a great way to enjoy the sun." https://go.evvnt.com/802655-0