Valentine’s Day is the day of love, and if a gift is in your plans for this year, we’ve got you covered.
That’s why this year we’re embracing V-Day as an opportunity to send tokens of our affection to friends, family, and romantic partners alike — and send them things they’ll actually love. From gift baskets to flowers and even dinners-to-go, there are plenty of ways that you can spoil your valentine while supporting local businesses this year.
Chocolate lovers, rejoice. From simple, petite sized treats to elaborate bars and boxed specialties, you’re sure to find the sweets you need for your sweetie. Whatever gift you choose, rest assured that it is bound to bring your valentine some much-needed joy.
Looking for something more unique or specific? Check out our gifts for the guys and your “galentines” to find something for that special someone. We could all use a little more love and sweetness in our lives this year.
CURLY GIRLZ CANDY, INC.
curlygirlzcandy.com | 121 West Main Street, Suite A, Owatonna, 507-451-3396
CGC offers gourmet, hand-crafted chocolates and candies that are sugar-free, maltitol-free, and diabetic and keto-friendly. Perfect for anyone looking to reduce his or her sugar consumption without losing the taste he or she loves. “For Valentine’s Day, we offer heart-shaped boxes in ½ lb. and 1-lb. Boxes, as well as a variety of 4, 8, 15, and 16-piece boxes,” explained Founder Paula Even Trenda. The heart boxes include a variety of chocolates, including truffles, toffees, pecan clusters, chocolate-covered caramels, chocolate-covered sea salt caramels, wrapped caramels and brittles.
The 4, 5, 8, 15 & 16-piece boxes come with truffles, chocolate-covered caramels, and peanut butter creams. Additionally, Paula offers a selection of chocolate-dipped strawberries, by pre-order only. Prices range from $9-$65. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; order online 24/7 at curlygirlzcandy.com. Free delivery within Owatonna, Blooming Prairie and Medford locales, with $25+ purchase. Curbside pickup is also available.
RENNING’S FLOWERS
renningsflowers.com | 331 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester, 507-289-1818
The classic dozen red roses is always a Valentine’s favorite. You can make it even more "Wow" by adding a teddy bear and box of Costas handmade chocolates from Owatonna. Another beautiful arrangement is called “Inspired" and features vibrant stargazer lilies, red roses and white hydrangea.
CHOCOLATE SHOPPE
chocolateshoppe.co | 420 Main St., Mantorville, 507-635-5814
The Chocolate Shoppe is located in historic Mantorville, right across from the Hubbell House. Chocolates can be ordered ahead of time and picked up, or if you aren’t able to make it out to Mantorville, you can always order online at the website: chocolateshoppe.co. If you don’t see exactly what you are looking for, call and the Chocolate Shoppe will be glad to help you.
Lynnette Nash and her family make all of their delectable goodies in small batches, right in their kitchen; which guarantees that customers receive the freshest possible confectionery delights. “We make a wide variety of handmade chocolates, fudges, caramels, toffees, truffles and creams—all in milk, dark and some in white chocolate. We also carry molded candies and chocolate covered nuts,” Lynnette said.
In store, there is a variety of over 100 chocolate delicacies, and the family is always looking for new ideas. Some Valentine’s Day specials include:
Heart boxes — for just $2 extra, have your Valentine’s chocolates in a beautiful box, filled with a random assortment of the most popular items, or custom fill it for your loved one.
Heart-shaped cocoa bombs — order ahead and be ready for the big day. These delicious hot cocoa bombs make for the perfect gift to share. Spice it up with a little RumChata, or just enjoy them as an old-fashioned hot cocoa beverage.
All the love in the world … in chocolate — the solid hearts colored with edible paint are sure to be a great treat to share. Baskets can be custom ordered from $20-$75, and they can be shipped.
COSTAS CANDIES
costascandies.com | 112 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna, 507-451-9050
Costas Candies has been helping people celebrate Valentine’s Day for over 102 years. Established in downtown Owatonna in 1919, Costas’ devoted and highly talented professionals make all of its handmade candies on location. Their world-famous butter-caramels, toffee, turtles, truffles, butter-cremes, and more, are decadent treats for anyone and everyone.
The incomparable House Assortment boxes make great gifts, or you may custom fill a Costas Box for the love of your life, with his or her favorites. Chocolate suckers and hearts are an extra special treat for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day Specials: 16-piece Truffle Box - $18.99; 12-piece House Assortment with chocolate heart - $14.99, plus $3/heart; Chocolate Hearts — available in milk or dark chocolate; and Crispy Milk or Crispy Dark - $3-$3.50. Surf the online store at costascandies.com, or visit their retail location at .
WASECA FLORAL
wasecafloral.com | 810 N. State St., Waseca, 507-835-3790
Waseca Floral is family owned and operated since 1972. Rick Morris, owner, and Lanae Feser, head designer, are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by service that is friendly and prompt. Because all of their customers are deemed important, the professional staff is dedicated to making everyone’s experience a pleasant one.
For Valentine’s Day the major sellers are: a dozen roses, “Cupid” arrangements, a box of chocolates and plush animal stuffies. The business regularly specializes in the following services: large inventory of fresh flowers, tropical plants, European/dish gardens, contemporary and traditional arrangements, high-style floral arrangements, silk arrangements, dried floral arrangements, weddings/funeral designs, extensive gift line, gourmet and fruit baskets, gift baskets, greeting cards, and candles.
And, of course, Waseca Floral delivers. The delivery area includes Waseca, Janesville, New Richland and Waterville.
MAKESHIFT ACCESSORIES
makeshiftaccessories.com | 418 Division St. S., Northfield, 952-270-8284
Since 2008, artist/owner Devin Johnson, of MakeShift, has been forging art and accessories using industrial and cultural artifacts. Century-old harness leather, antique bronze machinery, copper wire, and the like — each reclaimed material has a history and a story to tell as it is re-forged into the finished work. Each MakeShift piece utilizes materials that are part of history and carry meaning, skillfully forged to draw forth the richness of each piece. Devin’s Military Collection showcases this process in its fullest.
“My work pays tribute to the numerous skilled craftsman and engineers who came before me. I use the metals and tools they once handled in their lives every day in mine. I accomplish all this using a variety of recycled, salvaged, antique, and found materials. They are beautiful not only for their colors and textures but also for their historical and technological significance. Prior mechanical and industrial stories are brought to the surface, as I forge each piece into a finished work,” said Johnson.
Everything is handmade in Northfield, at Devin’s studio and gallery.
Here’s a few quality, fun items that make for great Valentine’s Day presents. The first is a 1940s silver platter that has been cut and shaped into a cuff. The next is a piece of bronze national cash register that has been forged and finished into a cuff. And finally, a piece of 1945 brass artillery shell that has been forged into a money clip. Other items are available in Devin’s gallery and on his website.
VINTAGE, ETC.
facebook.com/vintageetc2016 | 411 Division St. S., Northfield, 507-366-4411
Vintage, Etc. has been in business on Northfield’s Division Street for six years. The 14 vendors all have their own selection of items.
For Valentine’s Day, shop here for a huge selection of jewelry, pretty scarves and clothing (for men, too); little boxes (to put little treasures in, like chocolate kisses, engagement rings, etc.); vintage Valentine cards, hankies, romantic books, heart-shaped dishes, gift soaps. All items are one of a kind.
PRAIRIE HOME FLORAL
prairiehomefloral.com | 330 E. Main Street, Blooming Prairie, 507-583-7637
Along with celebrating the love between you and your partner, Valentine’s Day is a great time to show the special people in your life how much you care. At Prairie Home Floral in Blooming Prairie, there are many gift items to choose from and send on Valentine’s Day or any day of the year.
In addition to traditional roses and fresh blooms, they also carry green and blooming plants, chocolates, stuffed animals and many locally made gift items. This year, Valentine’s Day is on a Monday, so the shop will be open on Sunday, Feb. 13 to help you prepare the perfect surprise for your loved one.
Not only can you pick goodies up in the shop on main street in Blooming Prairie, but Prairie Home also delivers to Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Ellendale, Austin and Owatonna. Call Prairie Floral today to reserve gifts for all the special people in your life. The business likes to say, "We put the bloom in Blooming Prairie."
LARK TOYS
larktoys.com | 63604 170th Ave., Kellogg, 507-767-3387
The LARK Toys family is beginning their 15th year owning, operating, and curating LARK Toys (which began in the 1980s).
Their beautiful hand-carved carousel runs every half hour; the antique toy museum provides some happy recollections and shares; the play areas provide kids some creative fun; the candy store, cafe, and fudge counter offer sustenance, as the folks welcome visitors from across the country and around the world. Wooden toys are still fabricated in the LARK workshop and are sold out of the store and the online store.
For Valentine’s Day, there’s always a box of delicious LARK-made fudge (made on site), a terrific book, a new journal, a good jigsaw puzzle, a board game, lovely goats milk hand cream (for winter hands), LARK-made blocks spelling "LOVE" or "I LOVE YOU," Romeo and Juliet Paper Dolls, Hearts cards and much more.
“Wishing you a day of sharing love and feeling it coming at you," the business owners say.
FARMHOUSE MARKET & INN
farmhousemarketnp.com | 120 Main St. W., New Prague
Farmhouse Market is a tiny, historic shop on Main Street in New Prague, featuring local and specialty food products, with a sprinkling of high-end personal care items. Above the market is a 2-bedroom boutique inn, so you can truly eat, sleep, shop, repeat. Stop by during public hours: Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. & Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Kendra Rasmusson, the owner and operator, will have hand-curated Valentine gift box ideas in a variety of price ranges available. You can also email her at farmhousemarketnp@gmail.com to order a custom Valentine’s Day gift box.
Kendra’s Idea for the perfect Valentine’s Day for your loved one: book one of the inn suites above Farmhouse Market; purchase cocktail bombs and a to-go charcuterie bag from the market below; enjoy appetizers and cocktails together in your pajamas; give your loved one a Farmhouse Market gift box, including locally sourced products like: soap, lip balm, gourmet popcorn, and chocolates.
Top five Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from Farmhouse Market: 1) Mini chocolate bars from Terroir Chocolate in Fergus Falls — six varieties available; 2) Maddy & Maize gourmet popcorn from Eden Prairie — flavors include Berries & Rosé and Dark Chocolate Caramel; 3) Cocktail Bombs — drop and watch them fizz in sparkling water for a flavorful N/A drink or add your favorite spirit; 4) “LOVE” Rose Clay & Lavender soap from Madison Soap Co. — three other delightful scents are also available; 5) SunLeaf Naturals Moisture Sticks from Waconia — in three amazing scents.
STRAIGHT RIVER COFFEE
straightrivercoffee.com | 435 26th St NE Suite B, Owatonna, 507-413-0814
Straight River Coffee is a small batch, craft specialty coffee roaster in Owatonna. It is the first commercial roaster to be in Owatonna, its mission is to provide caring and community through coffee.
It offers roasted coffee but also educational classes for the community and fundraising opportunities. The main goal is to be an asset to the community, assisting other organizations as they meet their goals. On the website, the business says, "We love the communities we serve and strive to meet that through the excellent coffee that is created. Check us out for great Valentine’s Day gift ideas."