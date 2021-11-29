As the nights get longer and colder, it's the perfect time of the year to explore your inner creativity while staying nice and warm inside.
If you need a little art guidance to get you started and the opportunity to socialize with friends and family this holiday season, check out the following featured businesses below. Don't feel like being social? No worries, these businesses still have you covered with instructional craft kits you can do in the comfort of your own home.
The Upper East Side
Named after New York City's vibrant Upper East Side, owner Suzanne Schwichtenberg wanted her studio to emulate the same artistic energy for local Faribault residents to enjoy. She believes everyone is an artist and offers a variety of guided painting parties — from birthdays, bridal showers, team building to fundraisers, holiday parties, and more. Fellow artist Sarah Beth Stadler hosts Crafty Mondays as well.
Parties may be a minimum of 5 painters and a maximum of 10. In addition to traditional canvases, painters also have the option to paint their artwork on bags, totes, wood, and buckets. Make sure to follow The Upper East Side on Facebook for the latest upcoming events.
213 Central Ave N, Faribault, MN 55021
507-339-1770
Hammer & Stain Southern MN
Located in downtown Waseca, Hammer and Stain is a workshop studio that offers countless DIY projects you can proudly display in your home when complete.
They're best known for their wide array of wooden designs, such as front porch signs and decorative fireplace mantels, in which you can choose the wood and stain finishes.
In addition to working with wood, Hammer and Stain also offer ceramic painting and quilting. When attending a typical workshop, plan on 2-3 hours and BYOB. Yes, you can bring your own beer or wine if you're feeling festive. If not, you can always order a prepped kit for you to craft at home.
208 N State St, Waseca, MN 56093
(507) 837-0209
The Northfield Art Barn
The Northfield Art Barn has the perfect solution for at-home craft projects to entertain your kids this holiday season.
Known for hosting summer day camps, birthday parties, and other children’s events at their renovated barn, owners Kelly and Abe Johnson have now launched the Art Barn Box subscription.
The box contains three art projects with the option to be delivered monthly to your front door with shipping included. The projects are seasonally themed and geared for children ages 4-11. Consider subscribing to their newsletter to receive notifications on promotions, upcoming box projects, and helpful tips.
6615 320th St W, Northfield, MN 55057
507-884-4114
Craft Addict
Cassie Efta, the owner of Craft Addict, has created a quality high-end line of clean soy candles and wax melts. The candle line currently features a holiday limited edition Winterscape candle available online and at local vendor fairs.
In addition to candles, Craft Addict offers various craft workshops and fundraisers in the St. Peter area.
Art projects consist of seasonal mail and front porch signs as well as take-home craft kits. Reach out to Cassie for any specific craft workshop requests; otherwise, follow Craft Addict on Facebook for the latest upcoming events.
craftaddict2018.square.site/
St. Peter, MN 56082
507-213-6702