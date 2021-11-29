As the nights get longer and colder, it's the perfect time of the year to explore your inner creativity while staying nice and warm inside.

If you need a little art guidance to get you started and the opportunity to socialize with friends and family this holiday season, check out the following featured businesses below. Don't feel like being social? No worries, these businesses still have you covered with instructional craft kits you can do in the comfort of your own home.

The Upper East Side

Upper East Side_252386836_4497320740383669_8441246393597301824_n.jpeg

Named after New York City's vibrant Upper East Side, owner Suzanne Schwichtenberg wanted her studio to emulate the same artistic energy for local Faribault residents to enjoy. She believes everyone is an artist and offers a variety of guided painting parties — from birthdays, bridal showers, team building to fundraisers, holiday parties, and more. Fellow artist Sarah Beth Stadler hosts Crafty Mondays as well.

Parties may be a minimum of 5 painters and a maximum of 10. In addition to traditional canvases, painters also have the option to paint their artwork on bags, totes, wood, and buckets. Make sure to follow The Upper East Side on Facebook for the latest upcoming events.

tues213.com

facebook.com/theuppereastside213

213 Central Ave N, Faribault, MN 55021

507-339-1770

Hammer & Stain Southern MN

Hammer_151266293_1675223842657943_7259157723975771043_n.jpeg

Located in downtown Waseca, Hammer and Stain is a workshop studio that offers countless DIY projects you can proudly display in your home when complete.

They're best known for their wide array of wooden designs, such as front porch signs and decorative fireplace mantels, in which you can choose the wood and stain finishes.

Hammer_242471715_1837040766476249_3821569291650832764_n.jpeg

In addition to working with wood, Hammer and Stain also offer ceramic painting and quilting. When attending a typical workshop, plan on 2-3 hours and BYOB. Yes, you can bring your own beer or wine if you're feeling festive. If not, you can always order a prepped kit for you to craft at home.

hammerandstainsomn.com

208 N State St, Waseca, MN 56093

(507) 837-0209

The Northfield Art Barn

Art Barn_IMG-3693_1296x.jpeg

The Northfield Art Barn has the perfect solution for at-home craft projects to entertain your kids this holiday season.

Known for hosting summer day camps, birthday parties, and other children’s events at their renovated barn, owners Kelly and Abe Johnson have now launched the Art Barn Box subscription.

Art Barn_unnamed_1296x.jpeg

The box contains three art projects with the option to be delivered monthly to your front door with shipping included. The projects are seasonally themed and geared for children ages 4-11. Consider subscribing to their newsletter to receive notifications on promotions, upcoming box projects, and helpful tips.

northfieldartbarn.com

6615 320th St W, Northfield, MN 55057

507-884-4114

Craft Addict

Craft Addict_248581033_378246707425376_5873332771851492738_n.jpeg

Cassie Efta, the owner of Craft Addict, has created a quality high-end line of clean soy candles and wax melts. The candle line currently features a holiday limited edition Winterscape candle available online and at local vendor fairs.

In addition to candles, Craft Addict offers various craft workshops and fundraisers in the St. Peter area.

Craft Addict_133908090_734428767198511_7284480433333337475_n.jpeg

Art projects consist of seasonal mail and front porch signs as well as take-home craft kits. Reach out to Cassie for any specific craft workshop requests; otherwise, follow Craft Addict on Facebook for the latest upcoming events.

craftaddict2018.square.site/

facebook.com/CraftAddict2018

St. Peter, MN 56082

507-213-6702

Southern MN native Elizabeth Taylor is on a journey to discover and capture impactful stories through her well-crafted photography and writing. Check out her latest series, Losses + Gains: Stories From Your Neighbors on Life's Challenges and Triumphs, at elizabethwrites.medium.com.

