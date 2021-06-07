The world is filled with possibilities. Once the artist’s creative mind is activated, there are so many works one wants to make. There are so many new mediums for artists to use besides the traditional ones, like oils, watercolors, pastels, pencil, and pen and ink.
One of the more magical processes is Paint Pour.
It combines chemistry and art by using a white medium carefully measured in a cup and adding drops of colored acrylic paint to the medium. The contents of the cup are poured on the canvas and chemistry starts to work creating beautiful organic paintings. Another new medium is Alcohol Inks. The inks are like liquid jewels. They react very differently than traditional mediums and encourage a more spontaneous process. These are two mediums that are fun to try and very successful for beginners. For best results sign up for a class and learn how to use Paint Pour and Alcohol Inks to their fullest possibilities.
We are all like children and enjoy looking at people’s faces; they are the canvases of one’s life. During the pandemic, Bebe Keith has painted faces and has taught online portrait classes. “Faces in the Crowd” is the title of the exhibition. It will be on view July 6 through July 25. Each face speaks its own story. Bebe is a self-taught artist who in her own words “likes to laugh.” She loves learning and experimenting with new techniques. She has been creating one watercolor portrait a day since July 2020. She has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota, and a Master’s in Education from Hamline University. She has illustrated several books and public artworks.
The natural lighting in the Arnesen Atrium and the Solarium is an ideal place to showcase "Bronzes" by Janet Moline. She said, “I am to create a conversation between materials, that when mingled with the viewers own imagination, creates a narrative unique to each individual. Always, the form is meant to be soothing relief from the sometimes-brutal facts that assault us every day.”
You are invited to meet Janet Moline and get to know her at the opening on July 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There are artists who work with nature to turn their yards into beautiful places. The Arts Center’s Annual “Secret Garden Tour” is Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the gardeners grows plants that attract butterflies and raises chrysalis. There are gardens with water elements, and a vegetable garden. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the center.
Summer is always a good time for class reunions. Two artists from the Owatonna High School class of 1971, Ann Obernolti and Gail Thompson’s works will be featured in the gallery Aug. 8-29. There will be an opening reception on Aug. 14 from 2-4 p.m. Both Artists are creative and have been drawing and painting all their lives. They have asked their fellow classmates who are late blooming artists to be a part of the exhibition. One is never too old learn something new.
Put some creativity in your summer and take a class. Check out all the offerings at Owatonna Community Education for children and adults. The studio’s will be buzzing with ideas expressed visually.
The summer would not be complete without a visit to the “Steele County Free Fair” “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021” Aug. 17-22. Yes, there is a very impressive art exhibition at the Fine Art pavilion.