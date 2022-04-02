Everybody wants to be witness to a band’s come-up, observing their rise to popularity in real time. Everybody likes to be able to say “I knew that band before they were cool”. If this sounds like you, keep your eye on Kiss The Tiger, a rocking Minneapolis band with a passionate and expressive female lead vocalist that seems to be very close to breakout success.
You’ve likely heard their soulful new-retro sound on The Current, or maybe you’ve seen their contagious high-energy stage presence firsthand performing at The Current’s 17th birthday party. From cutting their teeth at the 331 club, a loud night stop with old-school punky vibes, to opening for The Hold Steady, a much beloved band formed in Minneapolis that has achieved national notoriety, Kiss The Tiger is definitely reverberating out into the eardrums of a wider and broader audience all the time. Kiss the Tiger uses an undeniable undercurrent of rock 'n' roll to carry the visceral, heartfelt lyrics that’ll resonate close to the chest if you listen with intention.
I exchanged a few words with the lead singer Meghan Kreidler to get some insight into their musical inspiration, the process of bringing a song to life, and their favorite Minneapolis venues.
Can you describe your sound to those who are unfamiliar?
At the core we are a rock 'n' roll group inspired by bands like The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Patti Smith. Sometimes we dip into more punk territory like The Stooges or Amyl and the Sniffers. We also have a soulful, heartfelt side to our music as well. Overall, we value strong songwriting with catchy hooks and melodies.
Did you play any instruments in high school?
I grew up playing classical piano and then I picked up guitar after graduating college. I write on both instruments, but never play an instrument live. I focused a lot on my vocal instrument from middle school through college singing in choirs, doing musical theater and speech, and going on to study classical acting in college.
Who are some musicians that you are inspired by?
Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Karen O, Sasami, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Mitski, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten, Tom Petty, Patti Smith
Can you walk me through the general process of bringing a song to life?
My partner Michael and I do all of the songwriting for the group. I really learned how to write songs from him. Up until our last album he did the majority of the songwriting for Kiss the Tiger. Something magical happens when he sits down with a guitar. He's always searching for that perfect riff or hook. It's like this process of excavating a musical idea that already exists somewhere in the ether. We've written a lot of our songs this way. Sitting down next to each other in a room and allowing the excavation process to unfold. Sometimes an entire song will unfold, other times it's just a chorus line or a guitar hook that we record and store away for later. When I'm writing I like to start with words first. I just find it easier to find melodies if I already have some words in front of me. I usually overwrite lyrics, but when I begin marrying music to it I'll trim the words down and focus the thoughts. All of our songs usually begin in this sparse way, usually with a guitar or piano and a voice, and then we bring the ideas to the band and they help us flesh it out with their parts.
Do you have a favorite local venue?
I love so many of them. I've really come to love the 7th Street Entry and feel the most like a "rock band" when we've played there. There's something about the intimacy of the venue. You really feel like you're with the people and it's so easy to have that exchange of energy between the audience. The same goes for the 331 Club. We haven't played there since Valentine's Day of 2020, but we really cut our teeth at that bar as a young band and have great memories there.
What is your favorite song of yours? What is your least favorite?
Oooo - I love "I Miss You" and "Who Does Her Hair?". I don't have a least favorite! I have some songs that I don't like performing as much, like "Grown Ass Woman", not because it's my least favorite song (I actually think it's one of our best songs) but because it requires me to be very vulnerable and usually freaks me out to sing it! But, I would rather be freaked out than not share that song with people which is why we play it every set.
Where did you get your start? Where did you perform your first shows?
Our very first show was at The Nomad. It probably wasn't as terrible as I remember, but it wasn't good by any means. At that time Michael and I were the only members in the band that are still currently in it. I invited way too many people out with so much confidence and then I completely felt out of my element. It took a lot more shows like that to get where we are today! We played Hexagon Bar, Palmer's, and 331 Club A LOT. Sometimes we'd play Palmer's bar and our set would get pushed back to 1:30 am and the bar would close at 2:00 am so we had to rip through our set so fast. At the moment it was frustrating, but in hindsight those were some of our best shows.
Does anyone in your band get performance anxiety?
Do you follow a ritual or process to prepare for a performance? Depending on the show we're playing, some of us have a bit of anxiety. It's mostly just excited anticipation. Some of us will pace around, our drummer usually warms up by banging his sticks on something, I'll do vocal warm-ups and push-ups or planks. I think we've played together long enough though that we all trust each other and come together so well on stage. We don't do anything ritualistic before, the playing feels like the ritual.
You have an energetic and lively stage presence. Who are you inspired by?
Primarily Karen O, Mick Jagger, and Patti Smith. A lot of people tell me I remind them of Pat Benatar which is funny because I don't really have a frame of reference for her at all besides recognizing some of her songs. But I think that's cool - I probably should watch some live footage of her to get the reference!
Musicians often feed off of the crowd's energy during a performance. You are a very energetic band. What do you do if the audience does not seem to be getting into it?
I think we try to meet audiences where they are. I think we always give 110%, but sometimes it doesn't feel natural or right to meet an audience at your 110% when they're at 50%. Sometimes it's about pumping people up and sometimes it's about coming to their level so that you can connect and feel approachable. No matter what, we still go hard! Sometimes people don't respond outwardly with how they're feeling or experiencing something. I try not to assume that people aren't having a good time just because they aren't jumping and moving around as much as we are.
What is it about your music that makes you feel passionate?
I think the themes of our music really fuel me - songs like "Weekend" and "Grown Ass Woman" that are really about embracing womanhood and independence. "Hold On To Love", "Motel Room", and "I Miss you" are all about loss in some way. They're all very emotionally amplified songs and the music matches that emotional intensity which makes those big, vulnerable places easy to drop into and fully embrace for both ourselves as performers and the audience.
What’s the best advice you’ve had about music making or performance?
Focus on what you love and what you like. I think that's advice I keep giving myself because it's too easy to latch on to negativity and cynicism in this industry.
You seem to be very close to breakout success- what kind of opportunities are you hoping will bring you to national recognition and success/ what do you hope to achieve?
We are trying to figure that out! We just went on tour with Philly band Low Cut Connie and that was such a dream for us to be able to play alongside a band who we admire and whose music we love. I think we want to keep doing stuff like that. Surrounding ourselves with people whose work we love and building momentum off of each other's energy and enthusiasm. We want to tour more, expose ourselves to people outside of Minnesota, record more music, hopefully write a hit song or two that will launch us onto the national stage. I don't think there's one way to do this thing, but either way we love to write and we love to play and I'm confident that if we keep going at it we'll continue to build our fanbase. As long as we're connecting with new listeners I will feel fulfilled.
Do you have plans for touring outside of Minneapolis in the future?
We are in the beginning stages of planning some sort of headline tour on the East coast this summer. Ideally 10 or so cities/dates. I hope we're able to get out in the fall of this year too. Maybe hit up some of the cities we just covered with Low Cut Connie, this time as a headliner.
What is your favorite and least favorite part about being a musician?
I love playing and performing. I love writing and dreaming up the new album as well as visual concepts for our new work. I love meeting new people and connecting with other musicians and non-musicians in real life through music. I really don't like social media and how much it shapes our belief of what is valuable and not-valuable based on followers and likes. I appreciate the many tools we have as artists to get our work out there, but it can sometimes bog me down and be very consuming in a negative way. But I think setting boundaries around social media is just as important as setting boundaries with people in our lives. It doesn't have to have a negative impact if I don't want it to.
See Kiss the Tiger for yourself during the month of April at a number of upcoming shows in Minneapolis, Fargo. Winona, and St. Cloud. As for me, you can find me at 7th Street Entry on April 30, grateful for the opportunity to soak in the vibes at such an intimate venue, which will surely be in short supply as the band moves into a brighter spotlight in the years to come.