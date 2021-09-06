9-Sep Defeat of Jesse James Days Northfield "5 p.m.- Sept. 12, 7 p.m." "A unique community festival celebrating the thwarting of the James Younger Gang in Northfield. Raid re-enactments highlight the weekend but there's also a carnival, parade, music, food and more." https://go.evvnt.com/874944-0
11-Sep Rock Bend Folk Festival "Minnesota Square Park, 1000 S. Minnesota Ave., Saint Peter" "Noon- Sept. 12, 7 p.m." "Rock Bend Folk Festival is a free, all-ages music and arts festival held annually the weekend after Labor Day since 1991. Featuring National, Minnesota and local musicians, artists, and performers." https://go.evvnt.com/875011-0 rockbendfolkfestival@gmail.com