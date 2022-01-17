Well thank goodness this pandemic has made itself comfy in the guest room of our figurative homes, because how else would the Arts Center of Saint Peter get to refine our no-soup Souper Bowl?
In 2020, of course, COVID showed up and the world shut down the day before our traditional winter fundraiser (known as “Souper Bowl” because it involves soup and bowls, and at one point it coincided with football season, a pairing we still find hilarious), so we canceled.
Last year, we threw a pandemic-proof Souper Bowl that allowed small, socially distanced groups of advance ticket-holders to purchase bowls filled not with actual soup but with coupons from the St. Peter Food Co-Op & Deli and Patrick’s on Third — the best we could do at a time when nobody wanted to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a small space serving or sipping soup, no matter how lovely the bowl or how good the cause.
This year, we’re doing some form of a bowl sale at the Arts Center on Thursday, March 17, with some kind of advance ticket system and some kind of coupons, instead of soup, and some kind of fundraising goal and some kind of formula — like, any minute now, one of us will come up with it — to arrive at the number of bowls we need to create in order to make the goal despite that we’re still restricting the number of potters who can use the clay studio simultaneously, so bowl-making is a less-festive, solitary, asynchronous process versus the feel-good throw-a-thons that formerly preceded the biggest event of our year (in regular years, in the pre-pandemic before-times).
Would this degree of uncertainty a mere eight weeks from game day have previously given us hives? Oh you bet. But we, like many artists and other survivalists, have recalibrated to all-new standards of what successful planning and follow-through look like. If you, too, have let this natural disaster retool your expectations in terms of what happens when and how much info you really need in advance, then join us in reserving some amount of time on Thursday, March 17, to attend a Souper Bowl event during some stretch of the afternoon, in our gallery, where you’ll spend some amount of money to support the Arts Center and indulge yourself in one or more artful, unique, locally produced bowls.
That’s the one sure thing—the quality. As noted, the process has shifted from a group effort to a solitary one in which photos and group chats are the potters’ only real means of encouraging and influencing each other. We weren’t sure how that change would show up in the look and feel of the bowls last year, but as it turned out, the shapes and colors were some of the most stunning we’d seen in the event’s 25-ish year history.
So please, save the date. Gorgeous bowls are guaranteed. As for the rest, keep watch at artscentersp.org and “Arts Center of Saint Peter” on Facebook, and we’ll let you know just as soon as we do.