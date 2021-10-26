Have you ever finished a TV show and wished desperately that there was just one more season, or another show exactly like it?
Whether a weekend-long binge or an episode a night is more your style, watching a TV show is an immersive experience. We grow attached to characters, find fictitious settings starting to feel more and more like home, and have a near Pavlovian reaction when that certain theme song plays. And so it can be jarring and even sort of heartbreaking when you finally finish a favorite show.
Unfortunately, I’ve discovered that Google searches like “TV Shows similar to Buffy” tend to yield results that share the same content (vampires: True Blood), lead actors (David Boreanaz: Angel), or genre (teen drama: The OC). What’s wrong with these results is that — while they certainly share some similarities with Buffy — they have a totally different tone and mood. And often, what makes us so attached to a show has less to do with what it’s about or who it stars and more to do with how it makes us feel. With that in mind, Veronica Mars would be a more similar recommendation, because it shares a kick-butt, teenage protagonist and quippy, campy dialogue.
This is why I’ve started mentally grouping TV shows by “vibes” — that distinct yet indescribable feeling that a show evokes — so I can better make recommendations to my friends and family. Because sometimes — especially “in these uncertain times” — familiarity in entertainment is an even more welcome quality than originality.
With that, here are three shows that I think deserve watching that also happen to remind me of other favorites.
The Magicians
5 seasons. Streaming on Netflix.
For Fans Of: Fate: The Winx Saga; The Order; A Discovery of Witches
Perfect For: Blustery November days.
Premise: When Quentin Coldwater finds himself recruited by a magical school in a world he didn’t know existed, he discovers that the Narnia-esque book series he loved as a child might be more real, and more dangerous, than he had ever imagined.
Extra Perk: It’s based on a book trilogy that’s even better than the show. So when you run out of seasons, hit up the library.
Caveat: Both the show, and the books, are dark: C.S. Lewis this is not. The Magicians is a response to the question every fantasy fan has at some point asked themselves: “What would I do if I were magic?” The answer is more complicated, and less pleasant, than we might think.
The Last Kingdom
4 seasons, 5th and final season pending. Streaming on Netflix.
For Fans Of: Vikings; The Witcher
Perfect For: History buffs with hero complexes.
Premise: Uhtred of Bebbanburg (I promise that he’s better-looking than his name implies) is a man caught between two cultures. The year is 866, the start of a century-long conflict between the Vikings and the Anglo-Saxons. Born a Saxon, but kidnapped and raised by Danes, Uhtred finds himself regarded with suspicion by both groups, and must struggle to determine where his true allegiance lies.
Extra perk: As the popularity of The Last Kindgom grew, so did its budget, so watch for increased production value in the later seasons — bigger battle scenes, better acting, and more nuanced writing.
Extra, Extra Perk: Uhtred is what’s commonly referred to as a “hunk.”
Caveat: Some might find the pace of The Last Kingdom a bit grueling — major plot points can take a few episodes to fully develop. But in my opinion, this only makes the series feel more historically accurate. News in the Middle Ages — and horses, boats, caravans, etc. — traveled slowly.
Lovesick
3 seasons. Streaming on Netflix.
For Fans Of: New Girl; How I Met Your Mother; Happy Endings
Perfect For: When you’re feeling sad and need a pick-me-up.
Premise: After Dylan Witter — a bumbling, endearing, British thirty-something — finds out he has chlamydia, he feels a moral obligation to tell all of his previous sexual partners. Alternating between flashbacks and present-day, Lovesick follows Dylan and his housemates as they navigate all the ups and downs of being uncertain in love.
Extra Perk: In addition to being a love story, Lovesick is also a whodunnit of sorts – we know how things started (sex), and how they ended up (an STD), but we don’t know what happened in between, or who with. Plus, at the center of the show is a will they/won’t they romance of Jim/Pam and Nick/Jess proportions.
Caveat: Despite the somewhat salacious-sounding premise, Lovesick actually has a tender innocence to it and is almost completely devoid of snark and cynicism. It’s sweeter and more well-written than a sitcom originally called “Scrotal Recall” deserves to be.
